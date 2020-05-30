The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 30
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, May 30.
Headlines
The Wolfpacker- Offensive lineman Thornton Gentry commits to NC State
The Wolfpacker- NC State football recruiting commitment analysis: OL Thornton Gentry
The Wolfpacker- Thornton Gentry ready to play wherever needed for NC State
The Wolfpacker- Social media reaction: NC State lands offensive lineman Thornton Gentry
The Wolfpacker- Coach and father is proud of his son, Pack pledge Thornton Gentry
The Wolfpacker- Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Football's Class of 2021
The Wolfpacker- Countdown for NC State football: 98
The Wolfpacker- Countdown for NC State football: 97
The Wolfpacker- Dave Doeren ‘hopeful and optimistic’ about the return of football
Rivals- Recruiting Snapshot: NC State
Tweets of The Day
Committed‼️‼️‼️Go Pack baby🔴⚪️🐺🐺@StateCoachD @CoachGarrisonOL @CoachThunder_45 @PackFootball @247Sports pic.twitter.com/NTLWtZT9b5— Thornton Gentry (@GentryThornton) May 28, 2020
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Blessed and honored to have received a offer from North Carolina State University. @coachparker85 @coachwiles @HamiltonESPN @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/gX7e2rqMdV— Segree Graham (@95Reasons_) May 28, 2020
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University !!! #WolfPack @CoachKurtRoper @PackFootball @Beach_Athletics @8timestatechamp @BigHomieMoe @TrainerOfSpeed @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/VrjqWHHxeZ— ManyHearts♥️✌🏿 (@antariobrown20) May 28, 2020
Blessed to say I have received an offer from North Carolina State University !!! #GoWolfPack🐺❤️ @CoachHLee_4 @CoachGMcDonald @RecruitingHSHS pic.twitter.com/kRl5eyZ9Rl— Quanye Veney (@yae1k) May 28, 2020
After a great talk with @coachwiles, I am Honored & Blessed to receive an offer from NC State🤘🏾#Gowolfpack🐺 @CoachGMcDonald @CALLMEDBEST @willbradleysp @DBoyzFootball @dob_elite @AntonioHall336 @NCPreps @NPCoachJeff @247Sports @Rivals @JoeSireraNR pic.twitter.com/i6M4W9lvJ6— Mehki Wall (@mehkiwall3) May 28, 2020
N.C. State landed a commitment from South Carolina OL Thornton Gentry earlier today. @JustinHWill says Gentry is ready to play wherever needed for the Wolfpack. https://t.co/6i8QtKyHUe pic.twitter.com/4FMHQbD4TP— Rivals (@Rivals) May 29, 2020
Thanks to God, My Mom, Coach McCain, the entire staff, and my Teammates!! It’s truly a blessing to have received an offer From North Carolina State University 🔴⚪️ #ACC #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/GKJktilJcH— Marian Granger (@GrangerMarian) May 28, 2020
Happy Birthday @TheCamHayes #gdshoopfam pic.twitter.com/TnCzSY1R8P— Freddy Johnson (@CoachJ1977) May 29, 2020
With the first pick in the 1975 @NBADraft ...— ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 29, 2020
45 years ago today, @PackMensBball's David Thompson became the first ACC player selected No. 1 overall! pic.twitter.com/50lnJNuyNP
Video Of The Day
I'm expecting a big year for Philip Rivers. pic.twitter.com/sSBep3JlSN— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) May 28, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook