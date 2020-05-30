 The Wolfpacker daily newstand: May 30
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 30

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, May 30.

Headlines

The Wolfpacker- Offensive lineman Thornton Gentry commits to NC State

The Wolfpacker- NC State football recruiting commitment analysis: OL Thornton Gentry

The Wolfpacker- Thornton Gentry ready to play wherever needed for NC State

The Wolfpacker- Social media reaction: NC State lands offensive lineman Thornton Gentry

The Wolfpacker- Coach and father is proud of his son, Pack pledge Thornton Gentry

The Wolfpacker- Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Football's Class of 2021

The Wolfpacker- Countdown for NC State football: 98

The Wolfpacker- Countdown for NC State football: 97

The Wolfpacker- Dave Doeren ‘hopeful and optimistic’ about the return of football

Rivals- Recruiting Snapshot: NC State

GoPack.com- Cooking with the O-Line: Justin Witt

Tweets of The Day

Video Of The Day

