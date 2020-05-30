Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, May 30.

He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk

Blessed and honored to have received a offer from North Carolina State University. @coachparker85 @coachwiles @HamiltonESPN @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/gX7e2rqMdV

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University !!! #WolfPack @CoachKurtRoper @PackFootball @Beach_Athletics @8timestatechamp @BigHomieMoe @TrainerOfSpeed @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/VrjqWHHxeZ

Blessed to say I have received an offer from North Carolina State University !!! #GoWolfPack 🐺❤️ @CoachHLee_4 @CoachGMcDonald @RecruitingHSHS pic.twitter.com/kRl5eyZ9Rl

After a great talk with @coachwiles , I am Honored & Blessed to receive an offer from NC State🤘🏾 #Gowolfpack 🐺 @CoachGMcDonald @CALLMEDBEST @willbradleysp @DBoyzFootball @dob_elite @AntonioHall336 @NCPreps @NPCoachJeff @247Sports @Rivals @JoeSireraNR pic.twitter.com/i6M4W9lvJ6

N.C. State landed a commitment from South Carolina OL Thornton Gentry earlier today. @JustinHWill says Gentry is ready to play wherever needed for the Wolfpack. https://t.co/6i8QtKyHUe pic.twitter.com/4FMHQbD4TP

Thanks to God, My Mom, Coach McCain, the entire staff, and my Teammates!! It’s truly a blessing to have received an offer From North Carolina State University 🔴⚪️ #ACC #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/GKJktilJcH

With the first pick in the 1975 @NBADraft ... 45 years ago today, @PackMensBball 's David Thompson became the first ACC player selected No. 1 overall! pic.twitter.com/50lnJNuyNP

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook