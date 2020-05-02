The Wolfpacker daily newsstand, May 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, May 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack basketball roster analysis, post Josh Hall to NBA Draft
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan talks first year on job
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan talks coronavirus impact
• Burlington Times-News — Area ACC teams sort through football issues
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Jalen Lecque and Josh Hall ended up “none-and-done” recruits for Kevin Keatts at NC State. @jwgiglio explains why there are some differences in the situations. Get the full convo and more on the “best of” podcast… https://t.co/VDcolfKcwQ pic.twitter.com/gU54B3oRoT— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) May 1, 2020
Honored and truly thankful to receive an offer from Coach Doeren & McDonald. Thank you NC State! pic.twitter.com/W0If4V5Qjg— Chris Lawson Jr (@Chris_Lawson_Jr) May 1, 2020
The OG After Party with Mike Glennon https://t.co/ofJN1rrqch— 99.9 The Fan (@999TheFan) May 1, 2020
The NBA has indefinitely postponed its NBA Draft Lottery and Draft Combine in May in Chicago due to coronavirus pandemic, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 1, 2020
No excuses. Get better. #OneMore @PackFootball #theprogram @slifejr #teamgear pic.twitter.com/vtIbiAE4X1— The Program LLC (@theprogramorg) May 1, 2020
Follow @nellez_— Trenches (@trenches_) May 1, 2020
A creative director for @PackFootball
who has continued to produce original content that merges culture and creativity. In the past she has worked for @BaylorAthletics and @USMGoldenEagles #blackcreativesinsports#InternationalSportsDesignersDay
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZH5RT3db05
🐺Who’s ready to join a The Pack. #WhosNext #WPN #1Pack1Goal #HTT pic.twitter.com/ZSDj7ZnJLC— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) May 1, 2020
Don’t make your decision on promises, make it on FACTS!!#HTT #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/SYx2g82hNv— Tony Gibson (@CoachTonyGibson) May 1, 2020
We firmly believe that the standard is the standard. More importantly, we understand that it takes ACTIONS & a true appreciation for RELATIONSHIPS to BE THE STANDARD. Recruit, Train & Develop....Plain & Simple. #HTT #1Pack1Goal #BeTheStandard #Facts pic.twitter.com/pSTobFr3Ek— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) May 1, 2020
Video Of The Day
Home of the PACK: @NCState.#GoPack // #WhyNCState pic.twitter.com/eXH33piYwQ— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 1, 2020
