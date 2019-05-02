The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 2
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Offensive linemen
• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore WR Kobe Paysour has recruiting momentum
• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Devan Boykin used in variety of ways
• The Wolfpacker — Rivals analyst talks NC State's chances with two in-state players
• The Wolfpacker — Video: NC State's defensive players highlights
• Technician — Pack women’s tennis to host first two rounds of NCAA Championships
• Technician — Softball to face Louisville in final ACC series
• Technician — Men’s tennis slated for NCAAs
• Technician — Wolfpack baseball welcomes Radford for weekend series
• GoPack.com — Pack Selected for Stanford Regional
• GoPack.com — A Message from NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Invited to Train with USA Basketball
• GoPack.com — Evans Collects Shot Put TItle at LIberty Twilight Qualifier
• GoPack.com — Charleston, Crosby Named ACC Performers of the Week
Tweets of the day
The Falcons and Raiders have extended #KohlsElite punter AJ Cole of NC State mini camp invitations.#KohlsKicking | #NCState pic.twitter.com/fqu0GPV9MR— Kohl's Kicking Camps (@KohlsKicking) May 1, 2019
Early 2020 Top 10 EDGEs...— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) May 1, 2019
Curtis Weaver - Boise St
Chase Young - Ohio St
Darrell Taylor - Tennessee
Kenny Willekes - Michigan St
Julian Okwara - Notre Dame
AJ Epenesa - Iowa
James Smith-Williams - NC St
Terrell Lewis - Alabama
Yetur Gross-Matos - Penn St
Jabari Zuniga - Florida
Royce White is 1st overall pick of the 2019 Big3 draft, Chris Johnson 2nd, Larry Sanders 3rd https://t.co/UK92LR0CXx— Sportando (@Sportando) May 2, 2019
Now that is a GREAT throw!— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 1, 2019
🎥 @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/2ORk1O3d9K
Big Announcement Friday (5/3) At 7:00pm‼️👀— TRENTON SIMPSON🤘🏽 (@TrentonSimpson_) May 1, 2019
Video of the day
——
