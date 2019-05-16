The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 16
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Bossi's Best: Josh Hall shines at EYBL Indianapolis
• The Wolfpacker — State of the position: Tight ends
• The Wolfpacker — NC State has made in-roads with junior Nehki Meredith
• The Wolfpacker — Jahvaree Ritzie will be a top prospect in the 2021 class
• The Wolfpacker — NCSU offer puts Wolfpack in good position for Stephen Gosnell
• Raleigh News & Observer — On new ACC Network, UNC football gets early-season prime time game, NC State does not
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State-UNC baseball series has postseason implications
• Technician — Wolfpack takes eighth at Stanford Regional as season ends
• GoPack.com — ACC Sets Game Time for Season Opener
• GoPack.com — No. 13 Baseball Travels To UNC-Chapel Hill For Final Regular Season Series
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 47 - World Team Trials Preview
• GoPack.com — Pack Closes Season with Eighth Place Finish at Stanford Regional
• GoPack.com — Abby Trahan Joins NC State Softball Program
Tweets of the day
Offer list .....top schools on deck ‼️ pic.twitter.com/10RqiH1zei— 𝓔𝓿𝓪𝓷 𝓟𝓻𝔂𝓸𝓻 (@evanpryor3) May 15, 2019
The ACC Network opens up more non-noon games for ACC teams.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) May 15, 2019
So in the opener, NC State, which has won 18 games the past two years, will play at ... noon https://t.co/tfXsbKseIE
"You've never heard of Mumbo sauce?" @Wide_Receiver3 gets a DMV education and talks about his hobbies on the latest #RedskinsParkDrive. pic.twitter.com/1IEzizjGtv— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 15, 2019
mom knows best right, @Twenty7Savage?— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 16, 2019
NC State is reloaded and ready to go in 2019 and these are 3⃣ are three names you'll want to remember this season 👀#1Pack1Goal🐺 (@PackFootball, @Emekaemezie, @_zaynlm, @RickyPersonJr) pic.twitter.com/5thiRHn1vU— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) May 16, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook