{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 07:29:37 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 15

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, May 15.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting: Who’s next?

• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands quarterback Aaron McLaughlin

• The Wolfpacker — NC State officially announces the signing of Jaylon Gibson

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State lands quarterback Aaron McLaughlin

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Quarterback Aaron McLaughlin

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack women add grad transfer Raina Perez

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football gets commitment from four-star Georgia quarterback

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC breaks even for 2019-20 but faces uncertain future, Swofford says

• Raleigh News & Observer — Wes Moore welcomes grad transfer Raina Perez to NC State women’s basketball

• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack adds Jaylon Gibson to basketball recruit class

• Greensboro News & Record — ACC commissioner John Swofford prefers campuses open before games are played

• GoPack.com — Jaylon Gibson inks with the Pack

• GoPack.com — NC State football communications staff earns FWAA Super 11 Award

• GoPack.com — H.C. Kennett Award: Coleman Stewart

• GoPack.com — From NC State singlets to D1 coaching attire

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack adds Cal State Fullerton graduate transfer Raina Perez to roster

