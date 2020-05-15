The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 15
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, May 15.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting: Who’s next?
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands quarterback Aaron McLaughlin
• The Wolfpacker — NC State officially announces the signing of Jaylon Gibson
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State lands quarterback Aaron McLaughlin
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Quarterback Aaron McLaughlin
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack women add grad transfer Raina Perez
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football gets commitment from four-star Georgia quarterback
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC breaks even for 2019-20 but faces uncertain future, Swofford says
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wes Moore welcomes grad transfer Raina Perez to NC State women’s basketball
• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack adds Jaylon Gibson to basketball recruit class
• Greensboro News & Record — ACC commissioner John Swofford prefers campuses open before games are played
• GoPack.com — Jaylon Gibson inks with the Pack
• GoPack.com — NC State football communications staff earns FWAA Super 11 Award
• GoPack.com — H.C. Kennett Award: Coleman Stewart
• GoPack.com — From NC State singlets to D1 coaching attire
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack adds Cal State Fullerton graduate transfer Raina Perez to roster
Tweets Of The Day
Breaking: Georgia QB Aaron McLaughlin @11_apm has committed to N.C. State.— Rivals (@Rivals) May 14, 2020
"I knew I didn't need to wait any longer — I knew I wanted to go to North Carolina State."
He broke down his decision with @ChadSimmons_ https://t.co/3X28Egib2H pic.twitter.com/Il2iwv7zLy
Dave Doeren always does an excellent job recruiting to NC State. Their newest commit Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) is an impressive quarterback prospect. The Wolfpack's recruiting stock is trending ⬆️.— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) May 14, 2020
👀👀— Micah Crowell (@CrowellMicah) May 14, 2020
(TOP 15 SCHOOLS)— O’Mega Blake (@omegablake9) May 14, 2020
Recruitment Still Open!!! pic.twitter.com/dEnTFWznyp
COOKING WITH THE O-LINE presented by @HarrisTeeter— NC State Football (@PackFootball) May 14, 2020
Episode 1: Joe Sculthorpe makes a "Big Man Grilled Cheese" pic.twitter.com/BW9yNFcXP0
Swofford says distributions to member schools in 2019-20 will be about 98% of projections.— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) May 14, 2020
Recruiting visual branding from @PackFootball. @nellez_ and crew in Raleigh. pic.twitter.com/2QYcgOnuDt— SkullSparks (@SkullSparks) May 14, 2020
North Carolina State catcher Patrick Bailey was linked to the #WhiteSox in 3 separate mock drafts from the experts yesterday. What the club be getting in this switch-hitting backstop? @ksawilchik has the profile here. https://t.co/SJInfULoBr— FutureSox (@FutureSox) May 14, 2020
Blessed to receive a offer from N.C. state university @MarshallMcDuf14 @coachwiles @H2_Recruiting @TBTurner813 @Rivalsfbcamps @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/Igyl7qponB— Brandon Cleveland (@brandonvibes25) May 13, 2020
Congrats to @PackFootball @PackAthletics & @ClemsonFB @ClemsonTigers on being named #Super11 by @TheFWAA - well deserved and great reps of @ACCFootball— Wes Durham (@WesDurham) May 14, 2020
