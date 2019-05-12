The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 12
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, May 12.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Austin Blaske said he found the right fit at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Austin Blaske does not wait long to commit to NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Clemson tops NC State in extra innings
• Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville’s Lauren Evans wins shot put at ACC Championships
• Panther Lair — Parker plans to make official visit to Pitt, sets commitment date
• Technician — Wolfpack drops heartbreaker versus Tigers in extra innings
• GoPack.com — Pack collects 10 All-ACC honors on final day at #ACCOTF Championship
Tweets of the day
#WPN @CoachGarrisonOL @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/eH6vCXuh8w— Austin Blaske (@AustinBlaske) May 11, 2019
Here's our lineup for today's rubber game.#BackyardBaseball // #GoPack pic.twitter.com/QKHniZQzVA— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 12, 2019
Wishing a very Happy Mother's Day to all of the 🐺🐺 moms out there!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/o4MhIUw252— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 12, 2019
To our moms and yours.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) May 12, 2019
Happy Mother’s Day.
🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/OIqjWEEd6t
Happy Mother’s Day!!! pic.twitter.com/0ypYYSDM16— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) May 12, 2019
Congratulations to our 106 student-athletes graduating today, as well as their classmates beginning the next chapter of their journey. Be sure to thank all those friends and family who are thrilled to share this experience with you. #NCState19 #GoPack— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) May 11, 2019
Celebrating our 106 student-athletes who are graduating today! So proud of their accomplishments and thankful to have them as a forever part of our PACK. #GoPack #NCState19 pic.twitter.com/TOi0oFIlli— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 11, 2019
Dwayne Haskins said he's calling Kelvin Harmon "Baby Julio," as in Jones. #Redskins— Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) May 11, 2019
#WPN - we have officially raised over $10,000 with our online jersey auction to #StrikeOutALS‼️ pic.twitter.com/ruz7DykBNA— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 11, 2019
Last night, Wolfpack Club donors from The Retreat presented a $400,000 scholarship endowment in Chris Combs' name. His legacy at NC State is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/z13PjacRlr— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 11, 2019
Video of the day
