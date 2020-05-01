The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 1
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, May 1.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Oral History: How Russell Wilson came to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Josh Hall to skip college, stay in NBA Draft
• Raleigh News & Observer — Josh Hall isn’t heading to NC State after all. Here are his big plans.
• Raleigh News & Observer — Evaluating how NC State’s 8 midyear enrollees fit in for Wolfpack football in 2020
• GoPack.com — Boo Corrigan reflects back on year one
• GoPack.com — @Packwrestle named a NWCA D1 top-30 Scholar All-American
Tweets Of The Day
Many people know that Russell Wilson went from being a two-star recruit to a Super Bowl champ, but how did he end up at N.C. State? @TheWolfpacker spoke to Wilson and several others for an oral history on his journey to Raleigh https://t.co/CMzFEss5Co pic.twitter.com/5JKZ3vaVaf— Rivals (@Rivals) April 30, 2020
It never feels like work when you do what you love. Excited to take the next step in my basketball journey! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sbqjG3Fc52— Josh Hall (@jay5mula) May 1, 2020
If you never had to play ball in Lapeenranta, Finland like his dad did... you may not understand, but real ballers will! HUGE Thank you to the Wolfpack, Coach Keatts and his wife Georgette, who welcomed my son with open arms! NC State will ALWAYS be family. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/UuJdu10iaS— The Real Olivia Pope (@mula5mama) May 1, 2020
Top 13 🪐 Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/3F6EROSIRV— Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins ⁹⁰ (@TyrionI27) April 30, 2020
Year 1 🤍. Made me a boss, now I hold my own weight. pic.twitter.com/HZITJBcztq— Drake Thomas (@DrakeT32) April 30, 2020
Dear football..— Porter Rooks (@p9rooks) April 30, 2020
I miss you bruh 😭😭
#HTT— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 29, 2020
"It's something you should live by" @AlimMcneill pic.twitter.com/8ua97atetm
WOLFPACK CLASSICS presented by @Bojangles.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 30, 2020
Excited to re-air radio broadcasts from classic 🐺🐺 games, with new episodes on Thursdays!
🎧 https://t.co/jON2UAmq5r pic.twitter.com/23GHPWBURO
For the first-time in school history, @PackWrestle is named a @nwcawrestling Scholar All-American Team, ranking 16th nationally with a 3.25 GPA!— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) April 30, 2020
AND ... a school record six earned @nwcawrestling Scholar All-American honors!#PackMentality
📰: https://t.co/tlnAgQCXRl pic.twitter.com/noVYPChETI
THAT'S OUR LEADER‼️@packcoachPM has been named a recipient of the Division I Kim Moore Spirit Award. She was (and always is) a great role model for our team, and showed mental toughness in facing challenges this past year.— PackWGolf⛳️ (@PackWGolf) April 30, 2020
📰https://t.co/51mvWr9Ek9 pic.twitter.com/xanZ8O9vKo
Video Of The Day
Celebrating one year since @BooCorrigan arrived at NC State! We continue to be so thankful for him and his leadership of our Pack.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 30, 2020
Hear from him as he speaks with @JGravleySPORTS about his first year in Raleigh and gives updates on our athletic department: pic.twitter.com/VVWa4BubnP
