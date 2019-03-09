The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 9
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack wrestling at its best heading into ACC Championships
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Boston College
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Wide receivers
• The Wolfpacker — Four doing the best job with Rivals250 WR Aydin Henningham
• The Wolfpacker — NC State coaches proud of NFL Combine success
• Raleigh News & Observer — Cunane leads Wolfpack past Florida State 69-62
• Raleigh News & Observer — Report: Former NC State coach Mark Gottfried linked to payments to Smith
• Raleigh News & Observer — Proposed PNC Arena renovations could cost $200 million
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC Top 80 camp to bring together state’s top underclassmen Sunday
• Greensboro News-Record — Cunane, Wolfpack feeling right at home in victory over Florida State
• Greensboro News-Record — Photos: NC State 69, Florida State 62
• Wilmington Star-News — Saniya Rivers named Gatorade Player of the Year
• Technician — Pack escapes Florida State, sets up rematch with Louisville
• Technician — Cunane shines in front of hometown crowd
• Technician — Blazing hot NC State women’s tennis scorches Tigers, Mountaineers
• Technician — Pack secures best start in program history with comeback over Pitt
• Technician — Pack softball wins one, loses one Friday in Charleston
• GoPack.com — Pack Heads to Boston College for Regular Season Finale
• GoPack.com — To the Semifinals! #9 NC State Defeats #22 Florida State
• GoPack.com — Pack Garners All-American Honors on First Day at NCAA Indoor T&F Championships
• GoPack.com — #STATEment! No. 5 #Pack9 Defeats Pitt for Best Start in Program History
Tweets of the day
Official Statement from CSUN Athletics pic.twitter.com/cykR4cpiHA— CSUN Matadors (@GoMatadors) March 9, 2019
CHAMP.— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) March 9, 2019
Congrats to 🐺🐺 alumna @IMTINYRIK on her first @usatf title at the #GateRiverRun 15K Championships! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/lQGYGwmqZI
NC State senior point guard signee Jalen Lecque was selected to the Jordan Brand Classic on April 20 in Las Vegas.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 9, 2019
NC State senior women’s basketball signee Nakia Brown-Turner was selected to the Jordan Brand Classic at 6 p.m. April 20 in Las Vegas.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 9, 2019
