The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 5
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, March 5.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Alim McNeill striving to become dominant player
• The Wolfpacker — NC State defensive end Savion Jackson competing for bigger role
• The Wolfpacker — Making the case: A look at the NCAA Tournament bubble teams
• The Wolfpacker — Around the diamond: Another early season roll for Wolfpack baseball
• Burlington Times-News — College baseball: Aggies rally past Elon; Grand slams boost NC State, Duke
• Technician — Scouting Wolfpack women’s basketball’s potential ACC Tournament opponents
• Technician — NC State wrestling earns 7 byes at ACC Championship
• Technician — Men’s basketball ready to sweep season series against Wake Forest in season finale
• Technician — Commentary: Need more ambassador trips to increase fan involvement
• Technician — Men’s tennis swept by No. 2 North Carolina in conference opener
• Technician — 10-run first inning highlights baseball’s mercy-rule blow out over Coastal Carolina
• GoPack.com — A special look: @Packwrestle’s quest for back-to-back ACC gold
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 powers past Coastal Carolina, 24-7
• GoPack.com — Wes Moore named semifinalist for 2020 Naismith Coach of the Year
• GoPack.com — 12 women’s swimmers selected for NCAA Championships
Tweets Of The Day
🚨 Georgia Tech is 74 in the NET 🚨— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) March 5, 2020
NC State today, now only has 2 Quad 3 losses.
Updated ACC (GT ineligible):— Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) March 5, 2020
1. FSU 15-4 (swept UL)
2. UL 15-4
3. UVa 14-5 (HTH)
4. Duke 14-5
5. Cuse 10-9
GT 10-9
6. NCSU 9-10 (2-1)
7. ND 9-10 (1-1)
8. Clem 9-10 (1-2)
9. BC 7-12 (swept VT)
10. VT 7-12
11. UNC 6-13 (2-1)
12. Miami 6-13 (1-1)
13. WF 6-13 (1-2)
14. Pitt 6-14
Good day at WPN Yesterday‼️🐺 pic.twitter.com/HAfgrQW1gl— Jalon Walker (@JalonWlaker) March 4, 2020
Thank God for blessing me with an offer from NC STATE!🔴⚪️#wolfpackgang @StateCoachD @harrison2121 @Flashdavis_51 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/zqT8oucBUr— ~🥋~ (@mcdowellcalebb5) March 4, 2020
You are today where your thoughts have brought you. You will be tomorrow where your thoughts take you. Everybody won’t see it, hold your vision. #HTT #1Pack1Goal #BodyByThunder pic.twitter.com/wKcJKY2ARq— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) March 5, 2020
#Badgers hire Alvis Whitted, most recently #Packers wide receivers coach, to oversee the wideouts in 2019. Whitted most recently coached in college at Colorado State, where he mentored Michael Gallup and Rashard Higgins, among others.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 4, 2020
12-0! pic.twitter.com/jo6NdUQrjU— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 4, 2020
A special thanks to @MarkPacker and @WesDurham for having head coach Elliott Avent on their show this morning!— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 4, 2020
Watch the full segment here: https://t.co/PIS4cj4VDL pic.twitter.com/AymvSa10RV
There's only one undefeated team in the ACC.@NCStateBaseball head coach @Elliott_Avent modestly (😂) talked about his team's 🔥🔥🔥 start to the season. pic.twitter.com/G3kVZymEfG— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) March 4, 2020
HIttin' dingers, stealing bases.— PackSoftball🥎 (@PackSoftball) March 4, 2020
The 𝓸𝓷𝓵𝔂 team in the nation to rank top-15 in both stolen bases and home runs 💨 pic.twitter.com/5tsHNbwkAx
Video Of The Day
We never can have enough reminders of how precious life is. On this date, 27 years ago, at the first @ESPYS, Jim Valvano gives his famous speech. He passes away 55 days later. pic.twitter.com/gWjeyBE6G0— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 4, 2020
