The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 30
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, March 30.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz cuts list to 11
• The Wolfpacker — The best of the Pack in 2019-20: Fall sports
• Raleigh News & Observer — Their college sports careers ended abruptly. Now some seniors may get a second chance
Tweets Of The Day
Another 🐺🆚🍊 matchup for a spot in the Final Four! @PackMensBball | @Cuse_MBB— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 29, 2020
More info » https://t.co/aoiBcbTkkk
The search for the best of the ACC schools is still on!— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 29, 2020
Who should emerge from the Greensboro Region? @PackMensBball | @Cuse_MBB
More info » https://t.co/aoiBcbTkkk
It’s Syracuse v NC State https://t.co/vosFIYDEMd— Mike Waters (@MikeWatersSYR) March 29, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from NC State University 🔴⚪️🐺#Wolfpack @Dameon8 @Nadeboyz @CMBrother @coachwiles @CoachGMcDonald @PackFootball @SleeperAth1etes @TheCribSouthFLA @Rivalsfbcamps @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/qDpxW2lmVu— Big Jolly🧸 (@allan_haye) March 29, 2020
You know what time it is 🐺🙏🏾 https://t.co/OonOMbMlkm— Claude Larkins Jr (@C_larkinsjr) March 30, 2020
What a blessing 🙇🏽♂️🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/3nCDNZnvSH— Kaytron “Fatman” Allen ⚡️ (@kaytron_allen) March 29, 2020
#1 Best City to get a Job! #1 Best City to raise a family. Raleigh...It’s a big city with a small town feel! Pay attention #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/G3RU6zZSNR— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) March 30, 2020
#Madden20 GAMEDAY!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 30, 2020
PACK vs. #PACKPRO @AlimMcneill vs. @Twenty7Savage
Seahawks vs. Chargers
6 p.m kickoff.
Watch live: https://t.co/oIqDPp6Fm2 pic.twitter.com/1EoYVA2NE4
We gave you a hint. Did you guess @caryangeline610?#PackPups pic.twitter.com/zAbGzVleua— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 29, 2020
AP Was There: NC State stuns Houston 54-52 for '83 title https://t.co/qldsNsqxTW pic.twitter.com/mr7zP5lp69— Daily Tribune (@DailyTrib) March 30, 2020
Video Of The Day
Top 100 Terquavion Smith was UNCONSCIOUS from deep this season‼️the future Wolfpacker led Farmville Central to the NCHSAA 2A State Championship...#PhenomHoops @Tgetsbuckss23 @Coach_Rick57 @POBScout @JamieShaw5 pic.twitter.com/dcoV7iuRAU— Phenom Hoop Videos (@PhenomMixtapes) March 27, 2020
——
