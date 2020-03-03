The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 3
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State stopped doing ‘little things’
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 12 Duke 88, NC State 69
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50
• Associated Press — Duke steamrolls NC State in second half, 88-69
• Raleigh News & Observer — Last call coming for NC State after loss at Duke
• Raleigh News & Observer — A desperate move by Duke turned a grinding battle into a Duke win over NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Slow start, fast finish: Duke pays NC State back
• Burlington Times-News — A Devilish slam: Punctuated by dunks, Duke surges vs. Wolfpack
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack wobbles, falls to Duke
• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball at Duke
• Technician — Depth issues rear their ugly head in road loss to Duke
• Technician — Lightning can’t strike twice, Cassius Stanley slams door on Pack men’s basketball
• Technician — By the numbers: Baseball weekend road trip
• Technician — Commentary: Nick Swiney has made strides to be an ace
• Technician — No. 3 women’s tennis falls to No. 13 Virginia for first home loss
• GoPack.com — Pack falls to 12th-ranked Duke
• GoPack.com — Four from Wolfpack women’s basketball garner All-ACC honors
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to partner with Gigi’s Playhouse of Raleigh for spring game
• GoPack.com — Swiney picks up conference, national awards following dominant outing at CambriaCollegeClassic
Tweets Of The Day
Congrats to our first-team and second-team All-ACC selections! 👏— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 2, 2020
Read more » https://t.co/BE5fVXpGg2 pic.twitter.com/wi85sEtOeP
Congrats to the standouts named to the All-ACC Defensive Team and the All-ACC Freshman Team! 👏— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 2, 2020
Read more » https://t.co/BE5fVXpGg2 pic.twitter.com/o242n8HGom
Idea. can nc state vacate the losses they got from Georgia Tech this year? https://t.co/MiR598FSQ9— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) March 2, 2020
Duke scored 1.24 points per possession vs NC State last night. That includes scoring just 4 points in the first 7 minutes.— Ben Swain (@TheBenSwain) March 3, 2020
ACC Panic Room: Is Duke is fine? Probably. So are NC State’s NCAA Tournament chances (as long as they don’t do anything silly). @lebrownlow and I discuss… https://t.co/osSN0AdpuV pic.twitter.com/IcLOI1cChE— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) March 3, 2020
Keatts said his team is banged up, but so is everyone. They're going to use the week to get Andree a little healthier, among others, he said.— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) March 3, 2020
What's the first day of college practice like for an 18-yr-old early enrollee?— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 3, 2020
Spend a Day in the Life of @HILL_SEAN70 to find out#HTT pic.twitter.com/w4xrpliU9e
A personal invitation to our spring game from @StateCoachD , Sam, Elizabeth and Jack the Hammer!@gigisraleigh pic.twitter.com/G0YGZ1IbVe— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 2, 2020
Flipping into the new week 11-0. pic.twitter.com/deNai7qt3x— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 2, 2020
Couldn't create moments like these without generosity and support from #WPN.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) March 3, 2020
Mark your calendars for NC State's Day of Giving on March 25! You can help by #GivingPack to:
• NC State Athletics
• Specific Wolfpack teams
• BP33 in honor of Bobby Purcell#StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/QGKD708hTW
Video Of The Day
