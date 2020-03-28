News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-28 11:07:49 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 28

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker mock class, first edition

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — Post player Ernest Ross hopes to check out NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Tight ends

• Fayetteville Observer — Rodd Baxley: Moments of levity with N.C. State’s Kevin Keatts and Duke’s Tre Jones

• Wilmington Star-News — All-Area Girls Basketball: Saniya Rivers lifts new team to lofty heights

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Leads League with 19 All-EAGL Honors


Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}