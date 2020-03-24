The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 24
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Camren Hayes showcased all-around abilities
• The Wolfpacker — Suitor list is a long one for top transfer Ian DuBose
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: NC State junior commit Terquavion Smith
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50
• The Wolfpacker — NC State offers junior college freshman standout Elbert Ellis
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Honored as All-American by U.S. Basketball Writers Association
• GoPack.com — 15 Wolfpack Gymnasts Named to EAGL All-Academic Team
Tweets of the day
N O O N.— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 24, 2020
E S P N U.
Excited to watch this one back (again, because you already know we’ve watched it a few times through ☺️).
Use #WeWin if you’re watching with us today, #WPN! pic.twitter.com/s1pMt9c3Oi
We will have Kevin Keatts and Mack Brown on The OG today (3-6 pm).— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 24, 2020
You can listen the old-fashioned way on your actual radio 99.9 The Fan or the stream the show on https://t.co/SjSwWVlE0C.
Or you can ask Alexa or Google Home to "Play Ninety-nine Nine the Fan"
Blessed to receive an offer from NC State! Thanks to @Coachtimbeck for the opportunity! @HIGLEYFOOTBALL @bllarge @elev8academy @Elev8QBacademy pic.twitter.com/gnqHS6Wmse— Kai Millner (@kmillner5) March 23, 2020
NC State just offered top-50 junior Ernest Ross @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/Qv8IBtwNpR— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) March 24, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook