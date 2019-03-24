Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 24

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Kiara Leslie and the Pack advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
USA Today Sports

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, March 24.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Harvard

• The Wolfpacker — NC State wrestling places in NCAA’s top 20 for sixth straight year

• WTVD — NC State football team plays Rock-Paper-Scissors for charity

• Raleigh News & Observer — The ‘Nostalgia Invitational Tournament’ continues for NC State on Sunday

• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack cages Black Bears to set up second-round game versus Kentucky in NCAA tournament

• Technician — Leslie, Cunane lead Wolfpack over Maine in first round of NCAA Tournament

• GoPack.com — No. 1 #Pack9 holds off late Miami comeback, 7-6-, to clinch series

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack women tie program-best No. 7 finish at NCAA championships

• GoPack.com — Advance again! NC State defeats Maine in NCAA Tournament first round

• GoPack.com — Hidlay takes fourth at NCAA championships

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

{{ article.author_name }}