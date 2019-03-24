The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 24
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, March 24.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Harvard
• The Wolfpacker — NC State wrestling places in NCAA’s top 20 for sixth straight year
• WTVD — NC State football team plays Rock-Paper-Scissors for charity
• Raleigh News & Observer — The ‘Nostalgia Invitational Tournament’ continues for NC State on Sunday
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack cages Black Bears to set up second-round game versus Kentucky in NCAA tournament
• Technician — Leslie, Cunane lead Wolfpack over Maine in first round of NCAA Tournament
• GoPack.com — No. 1 #Pack9 holds off late Miami comeback, 7-6-, to clinch series
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack women tie program-best No. 7 finish at NCAA championships
• GoPack.com — Advance again! NC State defeats Maine in NCAA Tournament first round
Tweets of the day
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 @NHLCanes— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 23, 2019
“We brought our Hard Hat, Lunch Pail, and Blue Collar with us to ring the siren and pump up the crowd as best we could.” #HTT
- @Gbradbury_11 & @AJCole90 pic.twitter.com/vtUMoMByel
The 1983 Wolfpack team should get a royalty every time someone else uses the phrase “Survive and Advance"— Adam Gold (@AGoldFan) March 23, 2019
I kind of enjoyed that run myself. #SurviveAndAdvance @PackMensBball https://t.co/GlK79Kerf2— Terry Gannon (@terrygannon83) March 23, 2019
Another. Series. Win. @ncstatebaseball has taken the first two at Miami and goes for the sweep on Sunday! // #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/HRcsmXhijw— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) March 24, 2019
For the second time in three seasons, the #WW secure a program-best No. 7 finish at the NCAA Championships!— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 24, 2019
Incredibly proud of our squad for their hard work all season. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/veYx90BVC9
The #WW are headed back to Raleigh with some new 🏆! pic.twitter.com/nE98mbS9J4— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 24, 2019
Really proud of what this team is doing. Hope you’ll load up the PACK and head to Reynolds Coliseum Monday night for 7:00 pm tip vs Kentucky with shot at Sweet Sixteen on the line! pic.twitter.com/OYjtbI8d4i— Wes Moore (@WolfpackWes) March 24, 2019
For the 3rd straight year, we are moving on in the #ncaaw Tournament!— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 24, 2019
For the 2nd straight year, you can be there and help us try for the Sweet 16!
🎟️ https://t.co/90lwY7FRlr // #GoPack #WeWin pic.twitter.com/WS7MZ2bnKu
A lot of thoughts from this weekend, but summing it all up: I went all out, and my fans went all out too. Love you guys! My time is coming. pic.twitter.com/enMP2Dw4bm— HH (@Hidlaymania) March 23, 2019
Coming along nicely pic.twitter.com/ghzvsQ8kRg— Carter-Finley Team (@CarterFinley8) March 24, 2019
Video of the day
WOW 😲— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 24, 2019
"You might 👀 this catch on @SportsCenter tonight"#SCtop10 // #WebGem
Watch Live on the ACC Network Extra - https://t.co/UTzhWs4K4N pic.twitter.com/cVduUxSo0I
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook