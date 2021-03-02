The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, March 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Wes Moore ahead of ACC Tournament
• The Wolfpacker — Women’s basketball notebook: NC State looks to defend ACC Tournament title
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts provides Thomas Allen update, previews Notre Dame
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re sasying about NC State Wolfpack basketball’s win vs. Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State vs. Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State signees Terquavion Smith and Breon Pass go head-to-head
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser
• The Wolfpacker — NC State wrestling not satisfied with third straight ACC title
• Technician — Pack men’s tennis takes on eight matches in busy March
• Technician — Women’s basketball prepares to defend ACC Tournament title in No. 2 seed
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball looks to continue win streak in South Bend
• Technician — 2021 set to be a pivotal year for MLB Pack Pro Carlos Rodon
• Technician — Wolfpack baseball to take on Campbell after slow start to ACC play
• GoPack.com — Baseball welcomes Campbell Tuesday
• GoPack.com — Pack has four in top-10 after a full day on Pinehurst No. 2
Tweets Of The Day
NC State vs Pitt— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 2, 2021
Add another one to the win column! #WPN pic.twitter.com/AKE0YpEp9l
NC State’s four-game (or more) ACC winning streaks over the past 40 years, in YP form— Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) March 1, 2021
(Since @slackzac asked nicely) pic.twitter.com/1rzAhTbxst
Among the top ACC pass-rushers, who was most effective turning QB pressures into sacks in 2020? pic.twitter.com/hCH9TFXI5R— CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) March 1, 2021
Thanks to @PackFootball's @AlimMcneill for spending some time w/us at @TheDraftWire: https://t.co/2VxDm8vIA0— Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) March 1, 2021
Congrats to #NCState signee @PassBreon on being named a finalist for the @SIAllAmerican team!— SI All-American (@SIAllAmerican) March 1, 2021
Final teams and POY will be announced next month.
Who else made the cut?
READ➡️ https://t.co/RimfX9OZzY pic.twitter.com/HqmurHbqMq
The latest AP poll is in! 🚨— espnW (@espnW) March 1, 2021
1. UConn
2. Texas A&M
3. NC State
4. Stanford
5. Louisville
6. Baylor
7. South Carolina
8. Maryland
9. UCLA
10. Indiana
The bracket is set ‼️— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) February 28, 2021
Tournament action begins Wednesday 🔜
Read more » https://t.co/BMcQYAV9mj pic.twitter.com/Kexr8JwYw3
NC State's Trent Hidlay knocked off rival Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech to capture the ACC title at 184 pounds. @MLLRC93 shares five takeaways from this past weekend in college wrestling. https://t.co/x7lxYZqiMU pic.twitter.com/fjJdMWKZ6B— InterMat (@InterMat) March 1, 2021
With the recent updates to capacity guidelines for Doak Field, NC State Athletics is able to increase fan attendance for the remainder of the season. NC State student-athletes, students and baseball season ticket holders will all have increased allotments for upcoming games.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 1, 2021
ESPN Sources: Nate McMillan has accepted the interim head coaching job with the Hawks. McMillan has a 667-591 (.530) record in 16 seasons as head coach with Seattle, Portland and Indiana.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2021
Video Of The Day
——
