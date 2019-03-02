Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-02 08:39:21 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 2

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Florida State

• The Wolfpacker — Live blog: NC State Wolfpack football players at NFL Combine - Friday

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — Georgia OT Jordan Williams enjoyed visit to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Assault charges dismissed against Eric Lockett

• Durham News-Herald — Legal charges against NC State’s Eric Lockett dismissed

• Durham News-Herald — A good sweat is a good sign for NC State’s Markell Johnson

• Technician — Wolfpack women’s tennis takes down Louisville

• Technician — Wolfpack downs Kansas, extends winning streak

• Technician — Wolfpack hosts Miami in regular season finale

• GoPack.com — Pack Adds Gold Medals in 100 Back, 400 Medley Relay on Third Day of ACC Championships

• GoPack.com — Pack Travels to Tallahassee to Take on No. 18 Florida State Saturday

• GoPack.com — Softball Defeats Kansas, 4-1

• GoPack.com — Friday’s Game Postponed; #Pack9-Minnesota to Play Doubleheader Saturday

• GoPack.com — #11 NC State Cruises Past Louisville, 6-1


Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Quote of the day

"The telltale sign for me is that he can play a lot longer. I kept him in the first half because he was playing well. I normally would try to get him a break, somewhere in between there, but I think he’s getting back."
— NC State coach Kevin Keatts on junior point guard Markell Johnson in Durham Herald-Sun

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}