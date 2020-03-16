The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 16
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, March 16.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Running backs
• Raleigh News & Observer — What the 2020 NCAA tournament field should have looked like. Let’s simulate the bracket
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women ended with an ACC championship. Was there more on the horizon?
• GoPack.com — Nick Gwiazdowski qualifies 125 kg for the U.S. for the 2020 Olympics
Tweets Of The Day
CDC recommendation of no events of 50-plus people for next two months comes as a number of NBA owners and executives increasingly believe a best case scenario is a mid-to-late June return to play -- with no fans. League's scouting for possible arena dates all the way thru August.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2020
Combs was the star of Coach Elliott Avent’s first NC State team in 1997 and was a prodigious home-run hitter but was drafted as a pitcher— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 16, 2020
The NCAA announces they will not release an official bracket for this year, citing incomplete results and need for hypotheticals. “Anything less than a credible process is inconsistent with the tradition of the NCAA basketball championships.”— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 15, 2020
The south pic.twitter.com/GBJsb7e29h— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) March 15, 2020
#WPN please read the information below in response to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/AmBh60YWZX— NC State Tickets (@NCStateTickets) March 16, 2020
Nick Gwiazdowski gets the job done and qualifies his weight for the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/z2WGgOnH4Q— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 15, 2020
Gwiz with a quick tech to start off his day. His opponent shrugged afterward.— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 15, 2020
WATCH: 5-star RB Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) hit a max speed of 21.3 MPH on this 67-yard TD #myRAmaxspeed💨@TomLoy247 @SWiltfong247 @UTRScouting @LemmingReport @BigDubFootball | #GreenMachine pic.twitter.com/jykvrIn6ae— Recruiting Analytics (@RecruitAlytics1) March 15, 2020
WATCH: 4-star QB Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) hit a max speed of 18.9 MPH on this 62-yard TD as a Soph #myRAmaxspeed💨— Recruiting Analytics (@RecruitAlytics1) March 15, 2020
McLaughlin solidified his athleticism clocking a 4.71 & earning a top 10 @elite11 QB rating of all time @tballardqbcoach @ChadSimmons_ @DenmarkFootbal1 pic.twitter.com/GHKnAz8ctP
On his last day at the @newsobserver - a celebration of @jwgiglio. I will truly miss working with him - he made me a better journalist. pic.twitter.com/0EhrGpET3q— ethanhyman (@ethanhyman) March 15, 2020
