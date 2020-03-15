The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 15
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, March 15.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — What could have been: The Wolfpacker’s mock bracket
• Raleigh News & Observer — What could have been: N&O’s simulated ACC tournament winner is … NC State!
• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘Absolutely a tournament team.’ Abrupt end leaves NC State to wonder what if?
• Burlington Times-News — UNCW hires coach off NC State staff
• Greensboro News & Record — AP exclusive: Inside NCAA’s attempt to save March Madness
Tweets Of The Day
Corona-Hunter Ralph Baric Is a Former NC State Swimmer https://t.co/vNwcrMHIt3— Mel Stewart (@goldmedalmel) March 14, 2020
WRAL's Chris Lea spoke with NC State recruit Cam Hayes of Greensboro Day about how coronavirus & the sports suspension is impacting him https://t.co/9XI5rvCJ5B— HighSchoolOT (@highschoolot) March 15, 2020
If you thought @jwgiglio was getting out the door without Selection Sunday, you were mistaken. Join our NandO Madness livestream at 7 pm. We have our own bracket. We have our N&O blazers back from the cleaners. Promise we know more about college hoops than Chuck. #nandomadness— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) March 15, 2020
.@NGWIZZZ will be in action today trying to qualify his weight for the 2020 Summer Olympics. You can watch on @trackwrestling. https://t.co/by19MjpPqx— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 15, 2020
Thanks for all the kind comments about #PackerAndDurham on @accnetwork - we will miss the daily fun, interviews and fans, but will hopefully be back soon. @MarkPacker and I are grateful for the incredible support you’ve given us in 141 shows. pic.twitter.com/2cSmeMrHf8— Wes Durham (@WesDurham) March 14, 2020
Breaking News: Gov. Roy Cooper closes all NC public schools until at least Mar. 30 due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/CkRfLLr7hW— HighSchoolOT (@highschoolot) March 14, 2020
Pitino is following in some famous footsteps at Iona. From 2018, on Jim Valvano’s legacy there: https://t.co/0gfcXuELEd— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) March 15, 2020
I ain’t much but I owe my journalism career to Caulton Tudor, who was a peerless deadline writer and truly the quickest wit.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 14, 2020
You have no idea how hard it was for @LukeDeCock to have to follow Tudor yet Luke made the impossible look easy.
Now shut up and drink your gin pic.twitter.com/H04iBFkdtZ
