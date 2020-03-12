The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 12
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, March 12.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: NC State vs. Pittsburgh postgame reflections
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Devon Daniels paces NC State past Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report and video reel
• The Wolfpacker — Former Pack coach Dick Sheridan elected to College Football Hall of Fame
• Associated Press — Devon Daniels helps NC State top Pittsburgh 73-58 in ACC 2nd round
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC tournament will keep fans out of its remaining game amid coronavirus outbreak
• Raleigh News & Observer — Canceling the ACC tournament isn’t being ruled out by officials. ‘It’s a fluid situation’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Pitt? Pfft. NC State advances in ACC to face Duke, one step closer to NCAA tournament
• Raleigh News & Observer — An empty building might be the best thing for NC State’s ACC title chances
• Burlington Times-News — NC State excels in ACC second round
• Burlington Times-News — ACC tournament quarterfinals: Five things to watch today
• Greensboro News & Record — ACC Insider: Duke, NC State matchup to highlight a fan-less quarterfinals
• Greensboro News & Record — Ninth-inning rally pulls No. 11 Wolfpack baseball over Aggies
• Greensboro News & Record — ACC Tournament schedule part of ‘fluid situation’
• Greensboro News & Record — Bubble team NC State takes first step in ACC Tournament with victory over Pitt
• Technician — J.T. Jarrett hits walk-off as baseball rallies in ninth for midweek win
• Technician — Devon Daniels, Wolfpack rout Pittsburgh, advance to ACC Tournament quarterfinals
• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. Pittsburgh, ACC Tournament
• GoPack.com — Pack pulls away from Pitt to advance in ACC Tournament
• GoPack.com — @Packwrestle claims four top-10 seeds, two top-5, for 2020 NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 earns walk-off win over North Carolina A&T
• GoPack.com — Seven Wolfpack men selected for NCAA Championships
Tweets Of The Day
that nc state love is real 👀 #WPN pic.twitter.com/eFnKN2oTP0— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) March 11, 2020
Sources: Thursday's ACC Tournament games in Greensboro are still on as scheduled with limited attendance.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2020
From the NCAA on if the NCAA Tourney is cancelled: “The NCAA has a business-interruption insurance policy and reserves that would partially cover losses.” Can assure no one in college athletics wants this cancelled.— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 12, 2020
Triple threat. pic.twitter.com/qZpwkW2rke— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 12, 2020
Duke opens up as an 8 point favorite vs NC State— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) March 11, 2020
Well done, @JTjarrett10. pic.twitter.com/8XK7Eoz12X— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 12, 2020
.@NCStateBaseball's Patrick Bailey named to the watch list for the Buster Posey Award that honors collegiate baseball's top catcher.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) March 11, 2020
📰 https://t.co/uZFACLwE5W#GoPack // #NCState
Elissa Cunane of @PackWomensBball has her dad's smile, personality and athleticism. Helping him after a serious accident impacted her approach to everything, including basketball.https://t.co/7KGaQJTAg0— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) March 11, 2020
Honored to be Miss TN Basketball 2x💍 pic.twitter.com/yawpL1SQU5— dontavia waggoner (@dontavia_w) March 11, 2020
A GREAT coach and a BETTER MAN! An UNBELIEVABLE influence on my life!!— David W. Turner (@coachdt48) March 12, 2020
Video Of The Day
