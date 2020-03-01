The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 1
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, March 1.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Pittsburgh at NC State postgame reflections
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 77, Pittsburgh 73
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State executes winning basketball down stretch
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over Pitt
• The Wolfpacker — NFL Combine live blog: NC State defensive line testing updates
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• Associated Press — NC State closes out Pittsburgh down stretch, 77-73
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State snaps losing streak, pulls away from Pittsburgh for ACC win
• Burlington Times-News — Bates’ offensive touch boosts NC State
• Pittsburgh Gazette — Pitt falters late to lose to NC State, 77-73
• Technician — Wolfpack softball logs six homers, eight errors as it splits doubleheader
• Technician — Gymnastics’ excellent bars routine not enough to vault team to first place in quad-meet
• Technician — Nick Swiney shines as Wolfpack baseball remains unbeaten
• Technician — Offensive effort from Manny Bates a big surprise at the right time
• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. Pittsburgh
• Technician — Bates’ career day powers Wolfpack to comeback win over Pitt
• GoPack.com — NC State wins sixth consecutive ACC title
• GoPack.com — Bates posts first career double-double to power Pack to victory
• GoPack.com — Swiney’s gem lifts #Pack9 past Purdue
• GoPack.com — Gress throws no-hitter in first collegiate start
• GoPack.com — Charleston wins ACC title on final day of ACC Indoor Track & Field
Tweets Of The Day
Top performers in the 40-yard dash among #NFLCombine defensive linemen:— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 29, 2020
1) James Smith-Williams, @PackFootball, 4.60
2) Jabari Zuniga, @GatorsFB, 4.64
3) Alton Robinson, @CuseFootball, 4.69
4) Alex Highsmith, @CharlotteFTBL, 4.70
5) D.J. Wonnum, @GamecockFB, 4.73
Athleticism Scores for the 2020 edge rusher class are now official.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 1, 2020
Jabari Zuniga (Florida) tops our list with a 93 Athleticism Score, followed by James Smith-Williams (NC State), Malcolm Roach (Texas), Kenny Willekes (Michigan State) and Alton Robinson (Syracuse). pic.twitter.com/0qQavgPPHS
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah: "I feel like I give a shout out to NC State's strength program every year at the combine. They do a wonderful job."— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 29, 2020
NC State point guard signee Cam Hayes had 22 points and six three-pointers in a loss for the East All-Star team:https://t.co/BM7zMW4HRM.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 1, 2020
👀👀 #WPN pic.twitter.com/ZXbKdUn6DB— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) February 29, 2020
Nick Swiney is your #pack9playerofthegame as he put on a clinic today. Career high 8IP and 15K’s. Retired 22 batters in a row from the end of the 1st through the 8th. He threw 74 strikes in 98 total pitches! #Pack9 pic.twitter.com/9j2VyOw0Je— Andrew Sanders (@AJSanders89) February 29, 2020
LHP Nick Swiney doing what he usually does for @NCStateBaseball sequencing between a low-90s FB, his signature CH and a curveball that he uses especially well against LHHs pic.twitter.com/rawJvvZCIf— Patrick Ebert (@PGPatrickEbert) February 29, 2020
8 IP, 15 K's, 1 H @NicholasSwiney is the first since Carlos Rodon on 4.25.14 to fan 15 batters in one game. pic.twitter.com/uw3quM2KSX— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 29, 2020
CHAMPS 🏆. pic.twitter.com/RIbBYeQ3zA— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 1, 2020
MVP! MVP! MVP!— ACC Swimming&Diving (@ACCSwimDive) March 1, 2020
Congrats to the #ACCMSD Most Valuable Swimmer, Coleman Stewart of @packswimdive! pic.twitter.com/zyK8DlPizb
Trophies & good times. pic.twitter.com/UYbFANwvtm— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 1, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
