{{ timeAgo('2020-03-01 08:59:52 -0600') }} football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 1

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, March 1.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Pittsburgh at NC State postgame reflections

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 77, Pittsburgh 73

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State executes winning basketball down stretch

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over Pitt

• The Wolfpacker — NFL Combine live blog: NC State defensive line testing updates

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• Associated Press — NC State closes out Pittsburgh down stretch, 77-73

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State snaps losing streak, pulls away from Pittsburgh for ACC win

• Burlington Times-News — Bates’ offensive touch boosts NC State

• Pittsburgh Gazette — Pitt falters late to lose to NC State, 77-73

• Technician — Wolfpack softball logs six homers, eight errors as it splits doubleheader

• Technician — Gymnastics’ excellent bars routine not enough to vault team to first place in quad-meet

• Technician — Nick Swiney shines as Wolfpack baseball remains unbeaten

• Technician — Offensive effort from Manny Bates a big surprise at the right time

• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. Pittsburgh

• Technician — Bates’ career day powers Wolfpack to comeback win over Pitt

• GoPack.com — NC State wins sixth consecutive ACC title

• GoPack.com — Bates posts first career double-double to power Pack to victory

• GoPack.com — Swiney’s gem lifts #Pack9 past Purdue

• GoPack.com — Gress throws no-hitter in first collegiate start

• GoPack.com — Charleston wins ACC title on final day of ACC Indoor Track & Field

