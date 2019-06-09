Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, June 9.

Is this just a preview of what we can expect to see from @Emekaemezie this season? 👀 7⃣6⃣ days until @ACCFootball ! #1Pack1Goal 🐺 ( @PackFootball ) pic.twitter.com/0WwzO1GrmI

I am proud to announce that I am 100% Committed to play football at NC State University! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/uH3qxY0vLC

Red Light Hat Trick Weekend!!! The Light Is Hot!!! #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/VLtMQtvDUf

Extremely Blessed And Honored To Say I Just Received An Offer From North Carolina State University!!🤘🏾🐺❤️ #GOPACK @CoachGoebbel @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/OJYhRTvPSu

Yesssssss sirrrrr! You know how we do it in the big O!!! https://t.co/MT5A2pQDj2

#FromLastNight : In sweeping both of his matches at Final X, @NGWIZZZ will represent @USAWrestling for the 3rd straight year at the World Championships in September! #PackMentality 📸 @SJanickiPhoto pic.twitter.com/IpG7QkK8kZ

RT swimswamnews: 14:37 SCM Miler Alexander Aslak Norgaard Verbals to NC State for 2020 https://t.co/niEpgdksCU

Nell Crosby concludes the PACK's weekend with All-America honors in the 3,000m steeplechase! #GoPack 🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/mW1bF5NYDP

