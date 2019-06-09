The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 9
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, June 9.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State adds commitment from offensive tackle Patrick Matan
• The Wolfpacker — NC State summer football camp report: June 8
• The Wolfpacker — Nick Gwiazdowski to face toughest U.S. test yet at Final X
• GoPack.com — Cosby earns All-America honors on final day at NCAA Championships
Tweets of the day
Is this just a preview of what we can expect to see from @Emekaemezie this season? 👀— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) June 9, 2019
7⃣6⃣ days until @ACCFootball!#1Pack1Goal🐺 (@PackFootball) pic.twitter.com/0WwzO1GrmI
I am proud to announce that I am 100% Committed to play football at NC State University! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/uH3qxY0vLC— Patrick Matan (@pmatan76) June 8, 2019
Red Light Hat Trick Weekend!!! The Light Is Hot!!! #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/VLtMQtvDUf— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) June 8, 2019
Extremely Blessed And Honored To Say I Just Received An Offer From North Carolina State University!!🤘🏾🐺❤️ #GOPACK @CoachGoebbel @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/OJYhRTvPSu— Poole (@jordan_poole03) June 8, 2019
Yesssssss sirrrrr! You know how we do it in the big O!!! https://t.co/MT5A2pQDj2— BJ Hill (@BJHill5) June 9, 2019
#FromLastNight: In sweeping both of his matches at Final X, @NGWIZZZ will represent @USAWrestling for the 3rd straight year at the World Championships in September! #PackMentality— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) June 9, 2019
📸 @SJanickiPhoto pic.twitter.com/IpG7QkK8kZ
WORLD TEAM 🌎 pic.twitter.com/TuTUdjClO2— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) June 9, 2019
RT swimswamnews: 14:37 SCM Miler Alexander Aslak Norgaard Verbals to NC State for 2020 https://t.co/niEpgdksCU— Olympic Swim 2020 (@olympicswim1) June 9, 2019
@packswimdive Alex Tomlinson Commits to NC State https://t.co/M4VyyLByDR— CollegeSwimming (@collegeswimnews) June 9, 2019
Nell Crosby concludes the PACK's weekend with All-America honors in the 3,000m steeplechase!#GoPack🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/mW1bF5NYDP— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) June 8, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook