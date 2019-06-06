The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 6
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Potential summer decisions to watch: Defense
• The Wolfpacker — NC State coaches have numerous targets to watch at NBPA Camp
• The Wolfpacker — Potential summer decisions to watch: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: M.J. Rice on verge of being 5-star prospect
• The Wolfpacker — Blasts from NC State football summer camps past: 2016-18
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: State of Pack athletics
• Raleigh News & Observer — College basketball’s 3-point line to move as part of NCAA rules changes
• Raleigh News & Observer — Why N.C. State recruit Jalen Lecque decided he didn’t need college basketball
• Technician — 8 NC State players selected in 2019 MLB draft, tied for second-most in program history
• GoPack.com — NC State Sprinters Compete on First Day at NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — Six #Pack9 Players Selected On Day Three Of 2019 MLB Draft
• GoPack.com — NC State Set to Host Regional Site for 2020 ITA Kick-Off Weekend
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 48 - Trent Hidlay
• GoPack.com — Tyler McDonough Collects Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Honors
Tweets of the day
Blessed to have received an offer from NC State #GoPack 🐺🔴⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ySg5a45Gms— 21 (@CamRonFletcher1) June 5, 2019
Scotland Campus (PA) 6’8 2020 wing Jalen Bridges picked up an offer from NC State‼️🔥🔥 #Wolfpack #ACC pic.twitter.com/21pNpz4VaT— Wildcats Select (@WILDCATselect) June 6, 2019
Pack makes the cut for in-state OL Anthony Carter: https://t.co/I0TYXgUzEm— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) June 6, 2019
After a great phone call with @StateCoachD I’m blessed and honored to receive an offer from NC State.@BMACICE @CoachGoebbel pic.twitter.com/BVRhm6xehu— Ezemdi Udoh (@EudohEz) June 5, 2019
Charlotte native Torin Dorn, who finished his career at NC State, will work out for the #hornets tomorrow morning.— Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) June 5, 2019
Also:
Jordan Caroline, Nevada
Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra
Williams McDowell-White, Brose Bamberg
Robert Franks Jr., Washington State
Travis Munnings, ULM
Pack receiver/baseball outfielder Thayer Thomas drafted in the 33rd round by the Boston Red Sox today.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) June 5, 2019
I’m glad he didn’t jump. https://t.co/R5ybe1S55c— Terry Gannon (@terrygannon83) June 6, 2019
Video of the day
