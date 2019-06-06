Blessed to have received an offer from NC State #GoPack 🐺🔴⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ySg5a45Gms

Scotland Campus (PA) 6’8 2020 wing Jalen Bridges picked up an offer from NC State‼️🔥🔥 #Wolfpack #ACC pic.twitter.com/21pNpz4VaT

Pack makes the cut for in-state OL Anthony Carter: https://t.co/I0TYXgUzEm

After a great phone call with @StateCoachD I’m blessed and honored to receive an offer from NC State. @BMACICE @CoachGoebbel pic.twitter.com/BVRhm6xehu

Charlotte native Torin Dorn, who finished his career at NC State, will work out for the #hornets tomorrow morning. Also: Jordan Caroline, Nevada Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra Williams McDowell-White, Brose Bamberg Robert Franks Jr., Washington State Travis Munnings, ULM

Pack receiver/baseball outfielder Thayer Thomas drafted in the 33rd round by the Boston Red Sox today.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook