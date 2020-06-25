 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 25
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 25

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, June 25.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State offers Florida point guard A.J. Neal

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 70

• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker.com premium chat at noon

• Fayetteville Observer — Duke’s Mayo takes sponsor role for Charlotte football games

• Technician — All-time NC State Wolfpack NFL Draft: How former players would fit into today’s game

• Technician — All-time NC State Wolfpack NBA Draft: Examining the professional basketball careers of former members of the Pack

• GoPack.com — Getting to know @Packwrestle: The Academic fit

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

