TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 25

• The Wolfpacker — NC State offers Florida point guard A.J. Neal
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 70
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker.com premium chat at noon
• Fayetteville Observer — Duke’s Mayo takes sponsor role for Charlotte football games
• Technician — All-time NC State Wolfpack NFL Draft: How former players would fit into today’s game
• Technician — All-time NC State Wolfpack NBA Draft: Examining the professional basketball careers of former members of the Pack
• GoPack.com — Getting to know @Packwrestle: The Academic fit
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Truly Blessed and Honored To Receive A(n) Offer From NC State❤️ pic.twitter.com/XROfh19LuT— Gabe “Spida” Nealy🕷 (@GabeNealy1) June 24, 2020
Blessed to receive an Offer From North Carolina State University 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️#1Pack1Goal @TC_Football @JerisMcIntyre @PLAYINGTOWINIT @BlairRIVALS @SWiltfong247 @TBTurner813 @GregBiggins @CoachDefo pic.twitter.com/iI73CMixgw— Demond “Dd” Snyder (@dd_snyder) June 24, 2020
After a lot of thought, I have decided to commit to NC State University to pursue my academic and baseball career! #wolfpack 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xCIZ9IBDeX— Bryce Behmer (@BryceBehmer9) June 24, 2020
Blessed to announce I have received an Offer from North Carolina State University 🙏🏾 #1pack1goal 🐾@PackFootball @CoachDefo pic.twitter.com/N5E12VgUcz— Chad (@chadb5) June 24, 2020
stay tuned..⏰— isietute (@isietute) June 24, 2020
🎙NEW EPISODE🎙— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) June 24, 2020
Ep. 50 ft. Kevin Keatts of NC State
🗣 From Prep School to the ACC
🗣 Life as an Option Quarterback
🗣 Kevin Keatts is a Winner
🗣 Recruit North Carolina!
🗣 “We will Compete”
& MORE!!!
LISTEN 👇
🎧: https://t.co/1Vrk4CHc0c pic.twitter.com/zNJUe31e7w
When will we possibly reach the conclusion on the FBI's investigation of NC State's Basketball program?@LukeDeCock today on the @ClubhouseKB: https://t.co/ufafmrVGk2 pic.twitter.com/smB8EosStn— WFNZ-AM/FM (@wfnz) June 24, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @astronaut!!! Continue to strive for greatness & BE LEGENDARY. pic.twitter.com/yRSUypN9TQ— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) June 24, 2020
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/DT4HYmWgJR— NC State SAAC (@NCSU_SAAC) June 24, 2020
Part 3 | A Decision is Made— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) June 25, 2020
“I’m as sorry as I can be… but we've made a decision to cancel the rest of the tournament.” pic.twitter.com/J7b3qAKSzt
