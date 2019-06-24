The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 24
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State in the mix for class of 2021 QB Aaron McLaughlin
• The Wolfpacker — A former Wolfpacker made history 100 years ago
• The Wolfpacker — Tristan Maxwell sees his recruitment improve
• Greensboro News-Record — ACC Network to offer wall-to-wall programming for the league starting Aug. 22
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Concludes Competition at USATF U20 Outdoor Championships
Tweets of the day
2020 Piedmont Classical (NC) G Shakeel Moore has received an offer from NC State. https://t.co/WQm74hjDPH— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) June 23, 2019
These five @PackMensBball jerseys haven't been on the same court since March 25, 1974. Thanks to an alum, they'll soon be back in Reynolds Coliseum together. https://t.co/3EfQHbvynM #GoPack 🏀🐺🐾 pic.twitter.com/4pMRBhYrDY— NC State University (@NCState) June 23, 2019
NC State DT Larrell Murchison recorded this interception against FSU last season. Dude charges, changes directions and catches a football thrown with pace less than 10 yards away all in a matter of 3-4 seconds.— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) June 23, 2019
Not bad for a near-300 pound man. pic.twitter.com/rt9poyba1o
NC State has produced an ACC-leading 11 #NFLDraft picks across the last 2 years.— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) June 23, 2019
DT Larrell Murchison has the interior penetration skills to add to that number in 2020.
Get him on your radar: #1Pack1Goal 🐺🏈 #WPN https://t.co/USUnCt8RSe
Video of the day
——
