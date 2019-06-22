Pops I love you.. Continue to watch over me and like you always told me “ Trust The Process “ #LLCP 💙

Blessed and Honored to announce that I’ve received an offer from North Carolina State University. @AaronHenry7 , @coachdeskitch , @CARDBALL1 , @JDNsports ￼ ￼ ￼ pic.twitter.com/Z1t0t69TCV

Blessed to recieve an offer from NC State🙏🏽🙏🏽 @StateCoachD @CoachGarrisonOL @PackFootball @WF_Football pic.twitter.com/HCmmuYpRiF

