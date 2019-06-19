The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 19
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State aims to lock official visit with 4-star Henry Coleman
• The Wolfpacker — New offers out for NC State hoops
• The Wolfpacker — Six in-state prospects make Rivals100 for 2021 class
• The Wolfpacker — NC State in strong position with 5-star Cameron Thomas
• The Wolfpacker — Nehki Meredith confident in his choice to pick NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — New NC State AD Boo Corrigan has to be a quick study in potential NCAA case
• Winston-Salem Journal — Elle Sutphin, a rising senior for East Surry girls basketball, plans to reclassify and enroll at N.C. State.
• Winston-Salem Journal — Stephen Gosnell, a former East Surry football player, is looking ahead to N.C. State. He will enroll in January 2020.
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 49 - Talking Recruiting with Adam Hall
• GoPack.com — Incoming Signing Class Ranked Seventh in the Nation
• GoPack.com — Rafa Izquierdo Luque Joins NC State Men’s Tennis Program
Tweets of the day
Thank you to our amazing @wolfpackclub members, coaches, and fans! Great event tonight in Raleigh. #GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/kH7sdFnJAP— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 19, 2019
NC State strength program should be up for a Nobel Prize pic.twitter.com/RLMFlxq5OB— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) June 18, 2019
I am proud to announce that I will continuing my academic and wrestling career running with the Wolves at NC State University! I’d like to give a special thanks to my friends, coaches, and most of all family for helping me get here! Go Wolfpack! 🐺 @PackWrestle @pat_popolizio pic.twitter.com/JQaer7yMnh— Derek Fields (@Derek_Fields20) June 18, 2019
Spent some time at NC State today, got a look at the work to build broadcast/studio space in the Murphy Center for the ACC Network launch in August. pic.twitter.com/jfKPzpeC3O— Aaron Beard (@aaronbeardap) June 18, 2019
.@wbw_12 became @NCStateBaseball's first consensus All-American since 2012.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 18, 2019
📰 https://t.co/8rJkgqsKcn#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/XELhQO8MqK
Julius hodge was cold https://t.co/okCL4Vs6hZ— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 17, 2019
NBA Big Board 8.0: @JeremyWoo's Final Top 100 rankings before the 2019 NBA draft https://t.co/8rUgZrKii5— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 19, 2019
