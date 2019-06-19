News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-19 07:29:13 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 19

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State aims to lock official visit with 4-star Henry Coleman

• The Wolfpacker — New offers out for NC State hoops

• The Wolfpacker — Six in-state prospects make Rivals100 for 2021 class

• The Wolfpacker — NC State in strong position with 5-star Cameron Thomas

• The Wolfpacker — Nehki Meredith confident in his choice to pick NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — New NC State AD Boo Corrigan has to be a quick study in potential NCAA case

• Winston-Salem Journal — Elle Sutphin, a rising senior for East Surry girls basketball, plans to reclassify and enroll at N.C. State.

• Winston-Salem Journal — Stephen Gosnell, a former East Surry football player, is looking ahead to N.C. State. He will enroll in January 2020.

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 49 - Talking Recruiting with Adam Hall

• GoPack.com — Incoming Signing Class Ranked Seventh in the Nation

• GoPack.com — Rafa Izquierdo Luque Joins NC State Men’s Tennis Program


Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}