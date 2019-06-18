The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 18
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Nehki Meredith confident in his choice to pick NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Five-star junior J.T. Thor just scratching the surface
• The Wolfpacker — NC State working to get official visit from Terrance Williams
• The Wolfpacker — NC State starts recruiting process with coveted Mady Sissoko
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's new offers during camp season
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State basketball player charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Kentucky
• GoPack.com — Will Wilson Named Consensus All-American
• GoPack.com — Murray Named Assistant Coach for Wolfpack Volleyball
Tweets of the day
Raleigh here I come 📍— Delbert Mimms III (@dmimms34) June 18, 2019
Blessed to have receive an offer from NC State! #GoWolfpack 🐺 pic.twitter.com/p944SPTVD2— Trey Patterson (@_treypatt3) June 17, 2019
Breaking News: HighSchoolOT expanding coverage area west to Triad & Charlotte, will hire new staff in western part of the state https://t.co/LNDhLxLjHa— HighSchoolOT.com (@highschoolot) June 17, 2019
