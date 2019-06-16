The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 16
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, June 16.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commit analysis: DB Nehki Meredith
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands three-star defensive back Nehki Meredith
• The Wolfpacker — Henry Coleman has strong final day at NBPA Camp
• The Wolfpacker — NC State summer football camp report: June 15
• Burlington Times-News — Area colleges: Former NC State aide joins staff at Charlotte
Tweets of the day
#HappyFathersDay to all of the great dads in our Wolfpack! pic.twitter.com/W00X9kW3Ci— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 16, 2019
Happy Father’s Day!!! pic.twitter.com/GfOi5XkEoM— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) June 16, 2019
#1Pack1Goal Thank you ❗️ pic.twitter.com/7voDeIkJZ8— 14K (@Nehkimeredith14) June 16, 2019
Current Mood:— Aaron Henry (@AaronHenry7) June 16, 2019
After The News We just Received
Secondary Flying High‼️‼️‼️@CoachGBarlow @TonyGibsonNCSU #KeepTheRedLightOn pic.twitter.com/u1Gk4nCYeF
Red Light Fired Up For The Father’s Day Weekend!!! pic.twitter.com/WszppknkYR— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) June 16, 2019
Blessed to say I have received an offer from NORTH CAROLINA STATE #wolfpack 🤟🏾🔴⚫️🐺 pic.twitter.com/W5Cqt7nDJS— Jacobi Myers (@D1Cobi) June 15, 2019
Thankful to have received an offer from NC State. #Wolfpack 🐺@CoachMikeGray @TonyGibsonNCSU @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/8yRDQz2HWO— Caden Fordham (@Caden_Fordham) June 15, 2019
Cam Hayes tells me he’s heard from michigan, vcu, penn university, pitt , nc state, clemson, ohio state, arizona, louisville, vtech today.— Clint Jackson (@clintjackson1) June 15, 2019
NC State just offered top-30 junior Earl Timberlake @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/12qXQFJNEJ— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) June 16, 2019
CONSENSUS All-American. pic.twitter.com/Yi2tb3RAc1— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 15, 2019
Video of the day
