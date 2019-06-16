Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, June 16.

#HappyFathersDay to all of the great dads in our Wolfpack! pic.twitter.com/W00X9kW3Ci

Current Mood: After The News We just Received Secondary Flying High‼️‼️‼️ @CoachGBarlow @TonyGibsonNCSU #KeepTheRedLightOn pic.twitter.com/u1Gk4nCYeF

Red Light Fired Up For The Father’s Day Weekend!!! pic.twitter.com/WszppknkYR

Blessed to say I have received an offer from NORTH CAROLINA STATE #wolfpack 🤟🏾🔴⚫️🐺 pic.twitter.com/W5Cqt7nDJS

Thankful to have received an offer from NC State. #Wolfpack 🐺 @CoachMikeGray @TonyGibsonNCSU @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/8yRDQz2HWO

Cam Hayes tells me he’s heard from michigan, vcu, penn university, pitt , nc state, clemson, ohio state, arizona, louisville, vtech today.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook