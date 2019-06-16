News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-16 08:14:58 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 16

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, June 16.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commit analysis: DB Nehki Meredith

• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands three-star defensive back Nehki Meredith

• The Wolfpacker — Henry Coleman has strong final day at NBPA Camp

• The Wolfpacker — NC State summer football camp report: June 15

• Burlington Times-News — Area colleges: Former NC State aide joins staff at Charlotte

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

