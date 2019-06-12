The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 12
• The Wolfpacker — Sean Hill built strong bond with NC State coaches
• The Wolfpacker — NC State continues recruiting hot streak: OL Jonathan Adorno commits
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commit analysis: TE Ezemdi Udoh
• The Wolfpacker — What's next for Wolfpack football recruiting
• The Wolfpacker — In-state tight end Ezemdi Udoh commits to NC State
• Charlotte Observer — From an unknown to 5-star recruit? Josh Hall’s got a chance.
• Fayetteville Observer — Batten: N.C. State caps big week by landing Terry Sanford’s Ezemdi Udoh
• GoPack.com — Aislinn Konig Called up to Canadian Senior National Team
