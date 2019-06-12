News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-12 07:28:52 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 12

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Sean Hill built strong bond with NC State coaches

• The Wolfpacker — NC State continues recruiting hot streak: OL Jonathan Adorno commits

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commit analysis: TE Ezemdi Udoh

• The Wolfpacker — What's next for Wolfpack football recruiting

• The Wolfpacker — In-state tight end Ezemdi Udoh commits to NC State

• Charlotte Observer — From an unknown to 5-star recruit? Josh Hall’s got a chance.

• Fayetteville Observer — Batten: N.C. State caps big week by landing Terry Sanford’s Ezemdi Udoh

• GoPack.com — Aislinn Konig Called up to Canadian Senior National Team


Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}