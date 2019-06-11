News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 07:24:13 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 11

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — In-state tight end Ezemdi Udoh commits to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — What's next for Wolfpack football recruiting

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting climbing up the Rivals rankings

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commit analysis: OL Sean Hill

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commit analysis: OL Patrick Matan

• GoPack.com — Yow Named 2019 John L. Toner Award Recipient

• GoPack.com — Wilson Named Baseball America First Team All-American


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

{{ article.author_name }}