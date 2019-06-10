News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 10

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, June 10.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands verbal commitment from OL Sean Hill

• Technician — Three runners earn All-America honors at NCAA Championships

• Technician — Commentary: Wolfpack baseball’s postseason struggles under Avent beginning to pile up

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

