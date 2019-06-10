The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 10
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, June 10.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands verbal commitment from OL Sean Hill
• Technician — Three runners earn All-America honors at NCAA Championships
• Technician — Commentary: Wolfpack baseball’s postseason struggles under Avent beginning to pile up
Tweets of the day
Blessed to announce that I am committed to NC State #WPN #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/OO2fO79zNA— Sean Hill (@HILL_SEAN70) June 9, 2019
Oh yeah !!!! 🐺💯 https://t.co/ozazwdzvxO— Austin Blaske (@AustinBlaske) June 9, 2019
Yes!!!!! What a weekend!! Light it up! Keep it RED!! pic.twitter.com/wYmbXkBJao— John Garrison (@CoachGarrisonOL) June 9, 2019
2019 NBA Draft Prospect/Agent Signings:— NBA Draft God (@NBADraftGod) June 10, 2019
Jalen Lecque (Brewster Academy) - Michael Whitaker/Austin Walton, Next Sports
Moses Brown (UCLA) - Toby Bailey/Mitchell Butler, First Picks Sports
Nic Claxton (Georgia) - Trinity Best, Trinity Best Sports pic.twitter.com/4HgASmEu5b
Jalen Lecque will work out for the Portland Trailblazers tomorrow, a source told @Stockrisers. Recently worked out for the Hornets and Cavaliers. Hold the 25th pick, no second rounders.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 9, 2019
Top 5 #B1GACC Challenge matchups, according to @TheAndyKatz!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) June 9, 2019
1. Duke at Michigan State
2. Ohio State at North Carolina
3. Virginia at Purdue
4. Michigan at Louisville
5. Wisconsin at NC State pic.twitter.com/DazX60xiJY
Wolfpack Women 💪 pic.twitter.com/3zXXBu5JLA— NC State Football (@PackFootball) June 10, 2019
We finished off our @PackFootball Women’s Clinic with a player Q&A.— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) June 10, 2019
Hear what @jacsw3 said about the value of his scholarship, made possible by Wolfpack Club donors. pic.twitter.com/iPrOa7lWmk
Hope your day’s been as amazing as theirs #WolfpuppyCamp 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/BPLiIz7Ulg— NC State Football (@PackFootball) June 9, 2019
Live From The Indoor!!!! I have spotted a few 5 stars already!!!! pic.twitter.com/dMRMAiCXFZ— Aaron Henry (@AaronHenry7) June 9, 2019
Video of the day
