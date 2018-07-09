The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 9
Tweets of the day
#WPN continue to vote for former #Pack9 standout Trea Turner for the @MLB All-Star Game #VoteTrea #PackPros 👌— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) July 9, 2018
🗳️ - https://t.co/AbAv5NgwwN pic.twitter.com/SzxtT0JWjo
Odds to win ACC via @LVSuperBook:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 8, 2018
Clemson 5/9
Miami 5/2
Florida State 9/2
Virginia Tech 8/1
BC, Georgia Tech, UL, NC State, Wake 60/1
Duke, UNC, Pitt, Syracuse 100/1
Virginia 300/1
Where Ryan Finley saw the most success along the route tree a year ago pic.twitter.com/IzPtEb4gai— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 8, 2018
Feel like I could make an argument for a few of these; but Zach said they were definitive so….— FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) July 9, 2018
https://t.co/9SXZBAiCYu
.@GCAHoops star Juwan Gary says via Instagram that he’ll announce his commitment for basketball this week. @wachfox pic.twitter.com/SAMWwsiFmp— Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) July 8, 2018
Headlines
The Wolfpacker — Top 10 moments from NC State athletics in 2017-18: 6-10
Rivals.com network — Q&A: Four-star Coleman talks recruiting ahead of a busy month ($)
