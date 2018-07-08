The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 8
Tweets of the day
Eurndraus Bryant is spending his summer working on his craft both on and off the football field. #NCState #NCSU #ABC11 #1Pack1Goal @DreAndBraylan @PackFootball @PackAthletics #YouTube #Wolfpack pic.twitter.com/lUPlztU0VX— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) July 7, 2018
Love seeing our guys being selfless, caring for others and upholding our WOLFPACK STANDARDS!!! #TheStandardIsTheStandard #WolfpackFootball https://t.co/GWwHPhfh3O— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) July 8, 2018
Ryan Finley's deep passing map pic.twitter.com/spKRSd6ARG— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 6, 2018
So Blessed to do what I do with the guys that I do it with. WK7 of HTT in the 📚as the Strain & Competitions gets better. No one can tell me it doesn’t mean a lot to these guys. We’re not looking for equal gifts, only equal sacrifice. #TheStandardIsTheStandard #BodyByThunder #HTT pic.twitter.com/sCUK02vtA3— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) July 7, 2018
While buying a floor lamp to replace one I broke (this is what can happen if I vacuum), the saleman said “So r u still coaching”?Always bittersweet to be mistaken as Kay. I just said “She is my older sister. We look alot alike.” Never told him she died 9 1/2 years ago.— #1 state fan (@gopacknow) July 7, 2018
Headlines
