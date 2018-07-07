The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 7
Tweets of the day
Sharife Cooper is the 2018 NIKE EYBL Offensive Player of the Year 🏆— D1 Circuit (@D1Circuit) July 6, 2018
AOT's sophomore star averaged 20.9 points & a league-high 6.7 assists, becoming the first underclassmen to win the award.
READ 👉🏽 https://t.co/eZAKXqPTPX pic.twitter.com/sw9IYnj21i
Who is the best NC high school basketball player for the class of 2019? Two new rankings of the top 100 players in the state come to same conclusion https://t.co/IuI8RLKJrY— Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) July 7, 2018
#TBT NC STATE🐺#WolfPack 💯 Can’t wait to get back to Raleigh 🙌🏾🏈 pic.twitter.com/1AVzYOyXF4— ｣ᗑ⋔ｴꑙ꒤꒚ ﻯℜｴ￡￡ｴℕ✝ (@JamiousGriffin) July 5, 2018
NC State fifth-year outside linebacker Germaine Pratt and sixth-year quarterback Ryan Finley will be representing the Wolfpack at ACC Football Kickoff on July 18-19.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 6, 2018
That’s a W in the dubs semifinal for @tennisgalarneau and Sigouin! They’ll face No. 1 seed Huesler/Verbeek in tomorrow’s championship match. Pack Risin’! pic.twitter.com/Fvf3qV69WO— NC State Tennis (@PackMensTennis) July 7, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
The Wolfpacker — Class of 2020 hoops hot board starting to grow ($)
The Wolfpacker — Big week approaching for NC State football recruiting ($)
The Wolfpacker — Coach: Keyon Lesane brings variety of impressive skills ($)
Raleigh News & Observer — How a single second changed the course of NC State's football program for decades
Video of the day
