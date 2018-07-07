Ticker
The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 7

NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley will be attending ACC Football Kickoff with teammate Germaine Pratt.
Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Quote of the day

"They were very consistent in recruiting with Zo, and that meant a lot to him, myself and his family. They do an excellent job and are genuine."
— Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian football coach Chuck Webster on recruitment of senior commit Zovon Lindsay

Headlines

The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

The Wolfpacker — Class of 2020 hoops hot board starting to grow ($)

The Wolfpacker — Big week approaching for NC State football recruiting ($)

The Wolfpacker — Coach: Keyon Lesane brings variety of impressive skills ($)

Raleigh News & Observer — How a single second changed the course of NC State's football program for decades

{{ article.author_name }}