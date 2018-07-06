The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 6
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Wolfpack fans ... get your one-stop preview for NC State football! The Wolfpacker football preview magazine is ready to be ordered. Get details here: https://t.co/QkjOc5KqGB— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 6, 2018
Wolfpack on the hunt for ⭐️⭐️our future⭐️⭐️!!! If you see Coach Moore make sure you ball out for him!!!! #GoPack 🏀❤️🐺🐾 pic.twitter.com/kVhuUADVVF— Lindsay S. Edmonds (@NCStateCoachE) July 5, 2018
SAVE THE DATE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/DhYUzBn2qg— Stunna Jaay 2️⃣🐐👀 (@jaayrwalker_) July 6, 2018
Top Wolfpack target Zonovan Knight: https://t.co/cUaFyZpgZL— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 6, 2018
NC State baseball signee https://t.co/fTewOt3yxj— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 6, 2018
Pack catcher Patrick Bailey makes first-team. https://t.co/pA5iIhacTD— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 5, 2018
NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb finished third in the 65th Anthony J. McKevlin Award as the ACC top male athlete. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson had 19 votes, Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart had 18 and Chubb with 17.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 5, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
The Wolfpacker — Coach: Keyon Lesane brings variety of impressive skills ($)
The Wolfpacker — Order your copy of The Wolfpacker football preview magazine
The Wolfpacker — Class of 2019 hot board taking shape for July evaluation period ($)
The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 15 ($)
The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: DB Jakeen Harris ($)
Fayetteville Observer: N.C. State grad Julius Hodge continues climb up coaching ranks
Greensboro News-Record: Phenom Champion Showcase returns to Proehlific Park
GoPack.com: Livin' The Dream With Alim McNeill — Episode 2
Washington Post: Trea Turner’s eight RBI help Nationals overcome 9-0 deficit to beat Marlins
Chicago Tribune: Carlos Rodon slowly returning to his old self: 'I wish I had it already, but it’s coming around'
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook