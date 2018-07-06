Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-06 08:44:30 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 6

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Leadoff man Trea Turner, a former NC State player, drove the Nationals’ offense on Thursday.
The Associated Press

"I feel like the Wolfpack is definitely in a good space right now. Coach (Kevin) Keatts has been doing a very good job early on in his tenure. I wish them continued success."
— Former NC State great Julius Hodge to Fayetteville Observer

The Wolfpacker — Coach: Keyon Lesane brings variety of impressive skills ($)

The Wolfpacker — Order your copy of The Wolfpacker football preview magazine

The Wolfpacker — Class of 2019 hot board taking shape for July evaluation period ($)

The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 15 ($)

The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: DB Jakeen Harris ($)

Fayetteville Observer: N.C. State grad Julius Hodge continues climb up coaching ranks

Greensboro News-Record: Phenom Champion Showcase returns to Proehlific Park

GoPack.com: Livin' The Dream With Alim McNeill — Episode 2

Washington Post: Trea Turner’s eight RBI help Nationals overcome 9-0 deficit to beat Marlins

Chicago Tribune: Carlos Rodon slowly returning to his old self: 'I wish I had it already, but it’s coming around'

{{ article.author_name }}