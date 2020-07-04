TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 4

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 4
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack baseball prospectus: Outfield
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 61
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s NC State All-NFL offense team
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Happy #July4th, Wolfpack Nation! Use this day to stand up in unity. #PackUnited pic.twitter.com/pkXfKhDxhJ— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) July 4, 2020
Top6‼️Huge thanks to all the schools who have recruited me.Recruitment is still open but these are the schools that I want to focus on. Stay tuned! @Coach2J @CoachMiller_ @CoachBrentKey @CoachGarrisonOL @VanceVice @CoachRossomando @jtbronco88 @ChadSimmons_ @xixnyne @swiffedits pic.twitter.com/GOWGenfk47— Weston Franklin (@wfranklin_2021) July 4, 2020
Here’s a look at my top 5 @ACCFootball Tight Ends going into the 2020 season— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) July 4, 2020
Who did I miss? pic.twitter.com/cKd4G4HapB
OFFICIAL: #SFGiants have signed LHP Nick Swiney, the 67th overall selection from this year’s First-Year Player Draft.— SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 3, 2020
PRESS RELEASE: https://t.co/NbIUT9Obwj
Supplemental 2nd-rder Nick Swiney signs with @SFGiants for $1.2 million (slot 67 value = $976,700). North Carolina State LHP, 87-93 mph as a starter this spring, both curveball and changeup flash plus. @MLBDraft— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 3, 2020
I was intrigued by Deangelo Giles' power potential when I saw @NCStateBaseball in the fall. Today he put that raw power to use for @HTHiToms, hitting a 2-run homer to left. Also singled to the opposite field and worked a walk. Could be a breakout candidate in Year 2 for #Pack9. pic.twitter.com/8ZF29mWQCf— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) July 4, 2020
I would like to give a Very Special Thank You to the @Raiders Organization & Mark Davis for blessing me and my family with this Honor! Mr. Davis TRULY cared about us and his spirit lives on. #AlDavis #OnceARaiderAlwaysARaider #CommitmentToExcellence #PrideAndPoise #JustWinBaby pic.twitter.com/5ZEaeMPtDv— Alvis James Whitted (@CoachWhitted) July 3, 2020
Key non-conference games for Makur Maker and Howard:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 4, 2020
At Villanova
At NC State
At Harvard
At Yale
At Penn
Notre Dame (Martin Luther King Day)
#STRecruiting: Marion DE TJ Sanders, who said Thursday night he might be ready for his commitment announcement Saturday, confirmed this afternoon he will announcement Saturday. He has not yet determined the time. He's down to USC, NC State, West Virginia and Vanderbilt.— SportsTalk (@sportstalksc) July 3, 2020
Video Of The Day
The @NCSURedTerrors create THE BEST game day environment in college soccer.— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) July 3, 2020
Can't wait to see you guys back in the stands again. pic.twitter.com/uBDZiz5HXd
