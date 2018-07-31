The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 31
Headlines
The Wolfpacker — Shyheim Battle expected to showcase versatile abilities ($)
The Wolfpacker — Jaylon Scott excited about Wolfpack's future ($)
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Aaron Henry Q&A ($)
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 18 ($)
The Wolfpacker — Running back commit Jamious Griffin returns to NC State ($)
Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State baseball star Trea Turner apologizes for homophobic tweets
Raleigh News & Observer — New NC State pitching coach comes with hall-of-fame endorsement
Greensboro News-Record — State's Ryan Finley leads top five returning offensive players for Big Four schools
Tweets of the day
Thanks to Christ school for the wonderful experience i had there. I appreciate the love and support that was given to me this past year. But this year I will be attending Brewster academy for my final year in the NEPSAC🔮 @BrewsterHoops pic.twitter.com/YD2gV9VLKL— Jalen Lecque (@jalenlecque10) July 31, 2018
2019 NFL Draft— Rivals (@Rivals) July 31, 2018
If the #NFLDraft were tomorrow, @rivalsmike says these would be the top 5 QBs taken.
Full Analysis: https://t.co/qUTGp8douY pic.twitter.com/lxptPMprZR
Last season, @PackMensBball's Markell Johnson graded out as one of the nation's top pick-and-roll creators in @CoachKeattsNCSU's offense — @bgeis_bird on what's next for Johnson and the Pack without Omer Yurtseven https://t.co/U9nyhcr6Nt— ACCSports.com (@ACCSports) July 30, 2018
Absolutely humbled to have been given the opportunity to pursue a childhood dream of mine. After some visits and a lot of prayer I’m excited to announce I’m officially an Auburn Tiger! Fired up and ready to get to work! #WarEagle 🦅 @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/ot49iTRW9c— Cord Sandberg (@sandberg_cord) July 30, 2018
——
