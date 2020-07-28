The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 28
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, July 28.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — College football preview magazines analyze NC State, part II
• The Wolfpacker — Column: MLB's outbreak will influence college football
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 20
• The Wolfpacker — A potential big week for NC State and college football
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 37
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 38
• The Wolfpacker — Pack commit Terquavion Smith continues to create buzz in Rock Hill
• News & Observer— Will the SEC, ACC play football in 2020? 9 experts’ predictions and what’s at stake
• News & Observer— Durham’s Josh Hall, a former NC State signee, invited to NBA Draft Combine
Tweets Of The Day
Happy Birthday, @CoachKeattsNCSU❗️— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) July 28, 2020
🎂💥🎂💥 pic.twitter.com/f49Woympkf
NC State football (at least tentatively) scheduled to start preseason camp on Aug. 3.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 27, 2020
NC State just offered 2022 @wildcatselect big man Jerome Beya @TheWolfpacker— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) July 27, 2020
Former NC State quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson hold the school record for total touchdowns (37) in a single season.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 27, 2020
Their performances in 2003 and 2010 mark 37 days in our countdown to Wolfpack football. 🤞
🔗: https://t.co/7VAjP6trs9 pic.twitter.com/pRtviTiuwS
Former Pack post player https://t.co/5EnaUSKA4A— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 27, 2020
Happy Birthday @camden_woods_ !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/ZvGiRjbIB6— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 28, 2020
Happy Birthday @derrickeason9!!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/4VNO5dF9eT— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 28, 2020
How has @pat_popolizio turned @PackWrestle around the past few seasons? Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting. https://t.co/YDFLw7o85B— TheOpenMat (@theopenmat) July 27, 2020
Interesting exercise here by nine McClatchy ACC and SEC beat writers.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) July 27, 2020
Will there be a 2020 season?
Yes: 4
Yes, but: 3
No: 1
Not in 2020: 1 https://t.co/CEJqDljf7t
It's an exciting day as I announce plans for my baseball & academic career. After much consideration, I can't pass up a dream to play in the ACC.I accepted an offer to pitch for NC State.I want to thank ALL coaches, teammates & friends that helped me get to this point. 🐺⚾️🐺⚾️ pic.twitter.com/U5adylEB7z— Dubscott27 (@Mark89595551) July 26, 2020
Some numbers for ACC and regional schools reporting current COVID cases for athletes/staff— Marcus Shockley (@m_shockley) July 26, 2020
Clemson 53
UNC 37
E Carolina 27
The Citadel 13
Old Dominion 7
Western Carolina 7
Georgia T 6
NC State 5
NC A&T 5
Charlotte 5
Wake, Duke, VT not reporting https://t.co/lLcvm40EzJ
Video Of The Day
——
