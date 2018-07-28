The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 28
Headlines
The Wolfpacker — Alpha Wolf Showcase recap ($)
The Wolfpacker — Savion Jackson knew staying home was right move for him ($)
The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Eddie Faulkner Q&A ($)
Raleigh News & Observer — ‘I’m right where I should be.’ Here’s the latest on former NC State star Monte Towe
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Claims Three Medals On Day Three Of Phillips 66 National Championships
#WPN, join us in wishing a Happy Birthday to @CoachKeattsNCSU! pic.twitter.com/gNXivkIx5M— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) July 28, 2018
Scott Wood signs with Gravelines-Dunkerquehttps://t.co/tPHlblzAcD— Sportando (@Sportando) July 28, 2018
We are Pack19! 🐺🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0yaGepK9DN— Christopher Toudle (@ctoudle1) July 28, 2018
Great win over PSA Cardinals! Play in the #ship tomorrow at 12:30pm on ESPNU @ Las Vegas, Nevada https://t.co/o6jW2xBqUa— Steve Shelton (@RSteveShelton) July 28, 2018
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY. #CP3family 🎒🎒🎒— CP3 Rising Stars (@CP3RisingStars) July 25, 2018
2022 G Jaden Bradley (NC) is locked in for 2018 #CP3RS Camp!
IT'S TIME. ⏰⏰⏰ WHO'S NEXT?! ✨✨✨
DETAILS➡️https://t.co/X7RF6ErQXQ pic.twitter.com/1k0rYbCVHx
