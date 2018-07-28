#WPN , join us in wishing a Happy Birthday to @CoachKeattsNCSU ! pic.twitter.com/gNXivkIx5M

We are Pack19! 🐺🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0yaGepK9DN

Great win over PSA Cardinals! Play in the #ship tomorrow at 12:30pm on ESPNU @ Las Vegas, Nevada https://t.co/o6jW2xBqUa

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY. #CP3family 🎒🎒🎒 2022 G Jaden Bradley (NC) is locked in for 2018 #CP3RS Camp! IT'S TIME. ⏰⏰⏰ WHO'S NEXT?! ✨✨✨ DETAILS➡️ https://t.co/X7RF6ErQXQ pic.twitter.com/1k0rYbCVHx

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook