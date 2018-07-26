Ticker
The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 26

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Headlines

The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 19 ($)

The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Cornerback Shyheim Battle ($)

The Wolfpacker — Rivals250 DB Shyheim Battle on NC State football: 'It's where I want to go'

The Wolfpacker — Analysis: Shyheim Battle commits to Wolfpack

The Wolfpacker —NC State lands four-star cornerback Shyheim Battle

The Wolfpacker — NC State hoops hot board going into final July evaluation period ($)

The Wolfpacker — Drake Thomas has been instrumental in NCSU's 2019 class ($)

The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Ted Roof Q&A ($)

Raleigh News & Observer — Who are the top uncommitted football players in North Carolina?

GoPack.com — Meet the Pack Day Slated for Aug. 12

