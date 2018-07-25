The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 25
Headlines
Raleigh News & Observer — Duke, N.C. State land two players each on preseason All-ACC team
Raleigh News & Observer — Avent, NC State working on contract extension
Charlotte Observer — Prep Notebook: Providence Day to host major hoops tournament in December
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set For USA Swimming's Phillips 66 National Championships
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Ted Roof Q&A ($)
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 20 ($)
The Wolfpacker — Ryan Finley, Kelvin Harmon net preseason All-ACC honors
The Wolfpacker — Key target J.R. Walker to attend Alpha Wolf ($)
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Eli Drinkwitz Q&A ($)
Tweets of the day
Hey @AJCole90: the @RayGuyAward is WATCHING you!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 25, 2018
🔗 https://t.co/oW8vPSeOkN#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/JFWTD0nbYl
Don't get us wrong. Summer is great!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) July 24, 2018
...but is it fall yet? #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/JAlu5VDQTH
I am excited to announce that I will be committing to North Carolina State University to pursue my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way especially my family. God Bless and looking forward to being apart of the Pack! pic.twitter.com/2nk2ztJLKI— Owen Trephan (@Trephy17) July 24, 2018
Kelvin Harmon on throws of 10+ yards downfield last year…— A special place in Hale (@DavidHaleESPN) July 24, 2018
Catches: 27 (3rd in ACC)
Targets: 60 (2nd)
TDs: 4 (11th)
YAC: 143 (2nd)
Drop rate: 3.3% (8th)
An afternoon of laughs, smiles & surprises.@dandrews61, @JosephThuney & @wisehog94 hang out with pediatric patients at UMass Memorial Hospital. pic.twitter.com/G6xutgLYyU— New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 24, 2018
