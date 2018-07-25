Ticker
The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 25

Raleigh News & Observer — Duke, N.C. State land two players each on preseason All-ACC team

Raleigh News & Observer — Avent, NC State working on contract extension

Charlotte Observer — Prep Notebook: Providence Day to host major hoops tournament in December

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set For USA Swimming's Phillips 66 National Championships

The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Ted Roof Q&A ($)

The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 20 ($)

The Wolfpacker — Ryan Finley, Kelvin Harmon net preseason All-ACC honors

The Wolfpacker — Key target J.R. Walker to attend Alpha Wolf ($)

The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Eli Drinkwitz Q&A ($)

