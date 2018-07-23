The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 23
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
The Wolfpacker's top 50 players in North Carolina, 1-10 ($)
Rivals.com — McDonald's Takeaways: Atlanta tournaments
Tweets of the day
Phenom's CP3 Live Recaps#PhenomCP3— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) July 22, 2018
Today's Standouts
via @CoachThread
READ: https://t.co/dU1FLdcsVK pic.twitter.com/Tnm6s72BtR
I will be moving & shaking this week‼️🤩Lots of hoopers to see🤩.... please make sure you look for meeeeeeee! ☺️😉 #GoPack ♥️🏀🐺🐾 pic.twitter.com/o42iXSHr5b— Lindsay S. Edmonds (@NCStateCoachE) July 23, 2018
Clemson's pursuers have new looks in ACC's Atlantic Division. @aaronbeardAP https://t.co/01qxEcaccZ— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) July 23, 2018
When the kiddies get hungry today, bring 'em to Amedeo's for Kids Night. Kids eat free w/ the purchase of an adult entree. #Raleigh #Cary pic.twitter.com/1UcEuC6L1M— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) July 23, 2018
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook