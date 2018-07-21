5⭐️Jaden Springer’20 @jadenspringer11 of @bmazeelite has heard a lot from Kansas, Kentucky, Texas, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Maryland, Wake Forest, N.C. St., UCLA, Cal, South Carolina, Georgia, UNC & recently Michigan. #Super6Showcase pic.twitter.com/qzILvkqyhh

NCSU on the 27th 🐺 #1Pack1Goal Tennessee on the 28th 🍊 #GBO

One of the highlights of my day...seeing my college friend Chucky Brown & his daughter in Mooresville,NC for @usbahoops Proud grads! @PackAthletics @gopacknow @PackMensBball pic.twitter.com/ft8qZjkHYT

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook