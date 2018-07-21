The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 21
Headlines
The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's top 50 prospects in North Carolina, 11-20 ($)
The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top dozen ($)
The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Newcomers at NC State football's Lift for Life
GoPack.com — Bradbury Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State football recruiting leading the pack in North Carolina
Raleigh News & Observer — Does Dave Doeren have NC State ready to compete for an ACC football title?
Tweets of the day
5⭐️Jaden Springer’20 @jadenspringer11 of @bmazeelite has heard a lot from Kansas, Kentucky, Texas, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Maryland, Wake Forest, N.C. St., UCLA, Cal, South Carolina, Georgia, UNC & recently Michigan. #Super6Showcase pic.twitter.com/qzILvkqyhh— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) July 21, 2018
High rise maintenance #seasonprep pic.twitter.com/uCKXt7BI9o— Carter-Finley Team (@CarterFinley8) July 20, 2018
NCSU on the 27th 🐺 #1Pack1Goal— Mitchell Mayes (@_7msm_2) July 20, 2018
Tennessee on the 28th 🍊 #GBO
One of the highlights of my day...seeing my college friend Chucky Brown & his daughter in Mooresville,NC for @usbahoops— Debbie Antonelli (@debbieantonelli) July 21, 2018
Proud grads!
@PackAthletics @gopacknow @PackMensBball pic.twitter.com/ft8qZjkHYT
Video of the day
