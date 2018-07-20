The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 20
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The Wolfpacker's football headlines
TheWolfpacker.com — Photo gallery: Newcomers at NC State football's Lift for Life
TheWolfpacker.com — Dave Doeren holds court at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte
TheWolfpacker.com — Video reel: Dave Doeren, Wolfpack players take center stage
TheWolfpacker.com — Notebook: NC State players well aware of Clemson game
TheWolfpacker.com — Audio reel: Germaine Pratt, Ryan Finley break down expectations
ACC Football Kickoff headlines
Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren on the progress the Wolfpack have made
Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren on success of in-state recruiting: ‘You couldn’t live in a better city than we live in right now’
Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren on concussions, safety and the value of football to America
Raleigh News & Observer — How will this ACC football season go? Here are some preseason predictions.
Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State’s Finley eyes ACC title in final season with Wolfpack
Fayetteville Observer — What We Learned at ACC Kickoff about N.C. State
Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: Football rushes to close the gap on basketball in the ACC
Greensboro News-Record — LOOK: new Wolfpack uniforms include state flag detail
Winston-Salem Journal — Ryan Finley, N.C. State fight notion of complacency with the want to prove themselves again
GoPack.com — #ACCKickoff highlights
GoPack.com — Harmon Named To Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List
Tweets of the day
The @PackFootball passing game could win games by itself this fall, and recruiting’s picking up steam. But ... DAMN, was 2017 a missed opportunity.https://t.co/LoLCzwY80c— Bill Connelly (@SBN_BillC) July 20, 2018
NC State head coach said USC transfer TE Cary Angeline will have to sit the first two games for sure this season, but they applied for a waiver that will let him play after that. If it is not granted he would have to sit out a third game. Doeren has high expectations for him.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 19, 2018
NC State coach Dave Doeren said he has the "best fans in the state of North Carolina."— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 19, 2018
NC State head coach Dave Doeren confirms that freshman linebacker Payton Wilson underwent knee surgery a couple of months ago, but hasn't completely ruled out his chances of playing this season. Won't put him at risk.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 19, 2018
Virginia, Louisville, VT, Auburn, Georgia, NC St, Bama, Mizzou, Miami, Iowa St, Tulane, Georgia, Houston, LT, College of Charleston, Stetson for @teamunitedhoops vs @SCarolinaTeam #Super6Showcase pic.twitter.com/XMiBKN533g— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) July 19, 2018
@TheWolfpacker @wolfpackclub @NCSUFans Come join TJ! pic.twitter.com/FWRL6knqnR— Dwayne West (@garnerroad) July 19, 2018
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook