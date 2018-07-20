Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-20 08:47:58 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 20

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

NC State head coach Dave Doeren, right, and sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley at ACC Football Kickoff on Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.
USA Today Sports

The Wolfpacker's football headlines

TheWolfpacker.com — Photo gallery: Newcomers at NC State football's Lift for Life

TheWolfpacker.com — Dave Doeren holds court at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte

TheWolfpacker.com — Video reel: Dave Doeren, Wolfpack players take center stage

TheWolfpacker.com — Notebook: NC State players well aware of Clemson game

TheWolfpacker.com — Audio reel: Germaine Pratt, Ryan Finley break down expectations

ACC Football Kickoff headlines

Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren on the progress the Wolfpack have made

Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren on success of in-state recruiting: ‘You couldn’t live in a better city than we live in right now’

Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren on concussions, safety and the value of football to America

Raleigh News & Observer — How will this ACC football season go? Here are some preseason predictions.

Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State’s Finley eyes ACC title in final season with Wolfpack

Fayetteville Observer — What We Learned at ACC Kickoff about N.C. State

Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: Football rushes to close the gap on basketball in the ACC

Greensboro News-Record — LOOK: new Wolfpack uniforms include state flag detail

Winston-Salem Journal — Ryan Finley, N.C. State fight notion of complacency with the want to prove themselves again

GoPack.com — #ACCKickoff highlights

GoPack.com — Harmon Named To Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

