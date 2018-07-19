The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 19
Tweets of the day
Patrick Williams just gets so much done, and plays so hard. Lot of versatility. The 4-star SF has Kevin Keatts, Buzz Williams and Avery Johnson watching along with a number of high-major assistants.— Dan McDonald (@DMcDonaldRivals) July 19, 2018
COACHING NEWS: @HailStateBB has hired @NCStateBaseball pitching coach Scott Foxhall to complete Chris Lemonis’ full-time staff at Mississippi State. MSU got a guy with a wealth of experience and a solid track record as pitching coach with Foxhall. #HailState @HailState— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 18, 2018
There aren’t many days where I would trade jobs with Fred but he’s got a layup today:— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 19, 2018
Talk about the NFL draft✅
Talk about recruiting✅
Talk about Ryan Finley✅
Avoid CTE-denial rants✅ https://t.co/I6itx6I4Gj
C.J. Walker, Earl Timberlake, Mark Williams, Henry Coleman III, James Bishop, Tyrell Jones, Omar Payne & Kai Jones among those who stood out at the Orlando Summer Hoops Festival Wednesday night.@GatorsTerritory @Corey_Bender https://t.co/bX07PIabN4— Russ Wood (@RussHoops) July 19, 2018
Headlines
Raleigh News & Observer — ‘I scored 81 points in one basketball game.’ Tales from the life of NC State’s Sam Esposito.
Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football players raise money for rare disease research
The Wolfpacker — NC State jumps in on star guard Boogie Ellis ($)
The Wolfpacker — Premium observations from NC State football's Lift for Life ($)
The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's top 50 prospects in North Carolina: 21-30 ($)
The Wolfpacker — Australian punter announces his commitment to NC State
