The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 18
Tweets of the day
Very proud to say that I've committed to Study and Punt at North Carolina State University.— Mackenzie Morgan (@mackenzmorgan94) July 18, 2018
A massive thank you goes to @StateCoachD and @CoachDShearer for the opportunity. Thanks aswell goes to @ProkickAus and @JohnnyPKA. Love the work you've done for me.@PackFootball pic.twitter.com/YURUnU9sEP
Guard Lorenzo Brown is finalizing a one-year deal with the Raptors, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. Brown was on a two-way contract with Toronto last season and won G League MVP for Raptors 905.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2018
Top 6‼️no order#HottyToddy🔴🔵⚪️#L1C4 🔴⚫️⚪️#1pack1goal 🐺#HailWV ⛓#GBO🐶🔶⚪️#Hokies🦃 pic.twitter.com/9CnBDdnXgm— Treron Collins🏝 (@Treroncollins) July 17, 2018
Only one quarterback in the NFL has thrown for over 4,500 yards under pressure over the past three seasons. pic.twitter.com/tHWZlIiHkW— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) July 18, 2018
NC State's Ryan Finley named to Davie O'Brien Award Watch List today (award goes to top QB in the country).— Brian Formica (@BrianFormica) July 17, 2018
Yesterday, he was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List (goes to the best overall player in CFB).#WXII #NCSU @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/KrCPFWnqZE
We've confirmed 6'3 2019 Caleb Mills of PSB Elite (NC) will have..— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) July 18, 2018
✅Houston HC Kelvin Sampson
✅Wake Forest HC Danny Manning
Coaches From:
✅Florida St
✅Pittsburgh
✅Providence
✅VCU
✅Clemson
✅Kansas St
at Phenom's JMac Showcase || July 18-19 This Weekend || Greensboro, NC pic.twitter.com/QW13o79vKm
Headlines
The Wolfpacker — Wendell Moore gracefully handling his recruitment
The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's top 50 prospects in North Carolina: 31-40
The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking football and recruiting
The Wolfpacker — Former pro baseball player,4-star QB sets visits
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 23
Raleigh News & Observer — Who are the ACC’s 10 best one-and-done basketball players?
Greensboro News-Record — Ten storylines for the ACC Kickoff
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Completes Strong Signing Class Ahead of 2018 Season
Tampa Bay Times — Former Dan Mullen signee Cord Sandberg names 3 finalists
Durham Herald-Sun — Charlotte forward Patrick Williams a ‘top priority’ for Keatts, NC State basketball
