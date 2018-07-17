Ticker
The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 17

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Tweets of the day

Headlines

Raleigh News & Observer — Pack’s Doeren ready for fall camp and see what freshman recruits can really do

The Wolfpacker — Patrick Williams getting closer to narrowing list ($)

The Wolfpacker's top 50 prospect in North Carolina: 41-50

The Wolfpacker — Countdown to kickoff: Dave Doeren at the Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview

The Wolfpacker — Noah Fernandes getting hard look from NC State ($)

GoPack.com — Finley Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

GoPack.com — Wolfpack volleyball's Pickrell set for international trip to Brazil

Charlotte Observer — Former Charlotte coach Bobby Lutz, for a week, back in the game. Could it become more?

Quote of the day

"I didn’t win a lottery. There are things that can happen like that. It’s been great. Players are doing well. The recruiting is definitely going well for us. Just looking forward to finally seeing what the strength coaches did this summer. That’s kind of the deal."
— NC State head football coach Dave Doeren on his offseason to TheWolfpacker.com

Video of the day

——

{{ article.author_name }}