The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 17
Tweets of the day
39 days.. pic.twitter.com/dYEvjrtTnW— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 17, 2018
Preseason 🏆 adding up for @RFin15.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 17, 2018
Named to @daveyobrien watch list today.#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈https://t.co/pzrFkqhb6C pic.twitter.com/rDnW3Q9lYB
Ryan Finley returns as the ACC's second-most accurate QB from a season ago pic.twitter.com/9YBCiWlt7T— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 16, 2018
Congratulations to @CooperSharife for being the first player in history to lead the PeachJam 🍑 in Scoring (30.2) and Assist (10) 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YSAvlgtRwc— Athletes Of Tomorrow (@AOTBasketball) July 16, 2018
Kendal Moore ‘19 ( @KendalMoore15 ) of @GarnerFlames & NC State ( @PackWomensBball ) commit @NikeGirlsEYBL farewell tour ‼️ #WPN 🐺🤘🏽— Darius T. Moore (@DariusTMoore3) July 16, 2018
🏀🎥: https://t.co/SDJQirMbI7 pic.twitter.com/rywepBcmrx
Headlines
Raleigh News & Observer — Pack’s Doeren ready for fall camp and see what freshman recruits can really do
The Wolfpacker — Patrick Williams getting closer to narrowing list ($)
The Wolfpacker's top 50 prospect in North Carolina: 41-50
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to kickoff: Dave Doeren at the Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview
The Wolfpacker — Noah Fernandes getting hard look from NC State ($)
GoPack.com — Finley Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
GoPack.com — Wolfpack volleyball's Pickrell set for international trip to Brazil
Charlotte Observer — Former Charlotte coach Bobby Lutz, for a week, back in the game. Could it become more?
