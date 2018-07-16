The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 16
Tweets of the day
Senior guard Boogie Ellis has been a standout for Oakland Soldiers.https://t.co/s1859V88uL— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 16, 2018
Under Armour Awards: Precious Achiuwa, Will Baker & Dontaie Allen stand out during the first evaluation period https://t.co/jgsOvK0BuZ pic.twitter.com/X4g527VY0A— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) July 16, 2018
So proud of @amzevnik and what she has done for this program! Words can not describe our joy in coaching her! Off to Trials, PanPacs? Then Medical School! #familyalways #WW #G.O.A.T. https://t.co/8tjUQJ97PX— Braden Holloway (@WolfpackSWD) July 16, 2018
Jakia Brown-Turner aka JBT aka first EVER 3TT Classic MVP @jayyslayyy , crazy watching her grow over the past 4 years @NCStateCoachE @PackWomensBball y’all are getting one of the best hoopers in the Nations but even more importantly a high character kid ‼️ @TeamTakeoverGBB pic.twitter.com/sEfF8iKOgI— 3ThreatTraining (@The1st_JMG) July 16, 2018
Former Pack catcher continued climb towards majors. https://t.co/UagLL63ulD— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 15, 2018
Interesting moment in the White Sox clubhouse today when a cameraman wearing a North Carolina cap stepped up for an interview with Carlos Rodon.— Chris Kuc (@ChrisKuc) July 13, 2018
Rodon, who played at N.C. State, wasn't thrilled.
It’s almost that time 🔵🔴 #NYGiants #bigblue pic.twitter.com/O4iJx8prhE— BJ Hill (@BJHill5) July 15, 2018
Video of the day
Headlines
