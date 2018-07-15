The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 15
Tweets of the day
FINAL 3!!! Commitment day on July 27🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kEKneeyONc— Warren Burrell (@_WB04) July 14, 2018
Jakobi Meyers along the route tree pic.twitter.com/bBtfZLCn5o— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 14, 2018
BIG PLAY PRATT😎 pic.twitter.com/vEIBxo6mMq— STEPH (@Stephlouis12) July 14, 2018
ACC Uniform Rankings— NCAAF Knowledge (@NcaafKnowledge) July 14, 2018
(Default Home Jerseys)
1. NC State
2. FSU
3. North Carolina
4. Wake Forest
5. Louisville
6. Clemson
7. Pittsburgh
8. Boston College
9. Virginia
10. Georgia Tech
11. Duke
12. Miami
13. Syracuse
14. Virginia Tech
Video of the day
Headlines
• SouthernPigskin.com — ACC receiver rankings
• WSOCTV.com — NFL player from Charlotte sets example on, off football field at inaugural youth camp
• GoPack.com — 25 from swimming and diving honored CSCAA Scholar All-Americans
