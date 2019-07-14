The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 14
Headlines
Tweets of the day
Final Stats for TeamWhyNot - Jalen Green 27Pts. (16 in the 4thQ), 11-16FG, 5-6FT. Terren Frank 16Pts. Devin Askew 15Pts. 4-8 3's, 8Reb. 6Ast.— Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) July 14, 2019
For Boo - Mark Williams 24Pts. 10-13FG, 15Reb. 3Ast. 3Blk. Cam Thomas 22Pts. 6-17FG, 0-3 3's, 10-10FT. Zion Harmon 17Pts. 3Ast. https://t.co/CCcS4D8fBb
So impressed with the development of big man Mark Williams (2020 from Norfolk Academy) with Boo Williams. Game-changer at both ends of the floor who's steadily gaining confidence in his ability to score and rebound . Oozes with pro potential.— Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) July 14, 2019
Coleman with an awesome showing. More explosive but still uberly productive. Arizona State, Duke and Michigan the latest to enter his recruitment with greater attention given https://t.co/Y0ddp7SxCQ— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) July 14, 2019
1st half of July is in the 📚 ✅ ....we saw some 🤩ballers🤩 that really need to come to NC State and wear the red 🔴 and white ⚪️‼️‼️ Can’t wait to talk 📱 to you soon! #JulyRecruiting #GoPack #WeWin 🐺🏀♥️— Lindsay S. Edmonds (@NCStateCoachE) July 12, 2019
Larrell Murchison was a man in the middle for NC State last year. pic.twitter.com/621o8n4uif— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 12, 2019
A @MegaphonePods link to the #EyeOnCBBPodcast with @GaryParrishCBS and @MattNorlander.— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) July 13, 2019
OPEN: #WeirdDreamStories
15:00: The new recruiting calendar isn't popular.
40:00: Emoni Bates!
58:30: NC State got its Notice of Allegations from the NCAA.
LISTEN:https://t.co/pDOfPC1LvW
Videos of the day
I'm like 3 snaps in to watching NC State DE James Smith-Williams and I love his getoff. Athleticism just pops off the screen. 6'3"/270lbs. pic.twitter.com/L817mNsUBu— Jared Stanger (@JaredStanger) July 13, 2019
Heart over height.— Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) July 13, 2019
Happy 56th birthday to the 5’7” former Slam Dunk champ, Spud Webb 🎂pic.twitter.com/FL78P6VOQF
Greensboro Warriors Travis Shaw 2022 6’5 Grimsley (NC)— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) July 13, 2019
One of nation’s top DT star on basket ball court as well
🏈 offers: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, NC State, UNC, Tennessee, VA Tech, UVA #BIGSHOTS #MBLive pic.twitter.com/5V99hFnLyB
@TonyWarrenJr x @Got_GameProAm pic.twitter.com/zKSxyJWt1B— 𝔽𝕒𝕦 (@FFFatography) July 14, 2019
