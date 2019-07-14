1st half of July is in the 📚 ✅ ....we saw some 🤩ballers🤩 that really need to come to NC State and wear the red 🔴 and white ⚪️‼️‼️ Can’t wait to talk 📱 to you soon! #JulyRecruiting #GoPack #WeWin 🐺🏀♥️